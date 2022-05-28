Hurricane evacuation: What happens if I-64 is reversed?

Direct hurricane landfalls are not common in Virginia. We certainly get the impacts from hurricanes, no matter where they make landfall.

Because the Atlantic coastline at Virginia Beach tilts westward with respect to the Atlantic Ocean, direct landfalls are statistically more difficult in Virginia compared to other locations along the Atlantic coast. Tropical systems usually approach from the south or the southeast, meaning North Carolina typically gets the impacts before Virginia.

These climatological tracks also give Norfolk a modest advantage, since the entrance to the Elizabeth River is from the north, rather than the south. Even so, a storm approaching from the southeast could still send a surge of water up the Chesapeake Bay and the tidal locations of the James and York rivers.

As Sandy proved along the East Coast in 2012, unusual tracks are not impossible tracks, and the impacts of a major hurricane directly on Virginia would be devastating. Among the largest challenges facing Virginia ahead of a major hurricane would be the evacuation of metropolitan Hampton Roads. Upward of 400,000 people would need to be evacuated, and while there are several roads that lead away from the coast, there is only one interstate.

Several years ago, a plan was put into place to reverse the eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 if a large-scale evacuation were needed. Perhaps you’ve seen some of the gates along the on-ramps if you have driven down that stretch of the highway.

The plan has never been used, but it is tested regularly. The impacts of such an evacuation would be felt in Richmond, as huge volumes of traffic would be coming into metro Richmond from the east.

Logistically, a full-lane reversal is more than just dropping a few gates like the regular reversal of the HOV lanes along Interstate 95 between Fredericksburg and Washington.

If a major hurricane approaches, the decision to initiate the reversal would come from the governor’s office, and a series of events would be put into motion.

The eastbound on-ramps to I-64 would be closed by manually bringing down the gates, with Virginia State Police remaining on site to ensure no one drives around the barriers. Once closed, state police would drive on the reversed lanes to be certain they are cleared of eastbound traffic, and they would lead the initial round of traffic traveling westward on the normally eastbound lanes.

The reversal is highly structured, beginning in Norfolk, and very close to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Traffic that is already in the westbound lanes in Norfolk would be directed to cross into the eastbound lanes before accessing the tunnel.

Crucially, the westbound lanes would remain accessible from all locations along the interstate, but traffic that migrated to the reversed lanes would be able to exit in only two places before getting to Richmond — Williamsburg and Bottoms Bridge. Effectively, the reversed lanes become true express lanes, with only two ways off for 70 miles.

For logistical reasons, if drivers exited those reversed lanes at one of those two points, they could not re-enter them. Instead, they would have to rejoin the regular westbound lanes.

The reversal ends where I-64 meets Interstate 295 on the east side of Richmond. Traffic in the regular westbound lanes would be forced to exit onto I-295. This allows the traffic in the reversed lanes to migrate back to the regular westbound lanes, where there is already a paved crossover in place.

Regarding how long this would continue, the reversal plan would end before tropical storm force winds are forecast to reach Virginia’s coast. This allows emergency personnel enough time to restore the lanes and seek shelter for themselves.

Of course, human behavior is a difficult thing to predict. Knowing how many people would actually use the lanes is a large source of uncertainty.

VDOT conducts regular drills, called Table Top Exercises, to test the logistics of the reversal plan. Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are involved with the drills, which are deliberately labor-intensive.

In their most recent drill on May 11, the largest complication was communications, to be certain everyone involved is able to remain in contact. For example, a secure radio channel is required, as traditional mobile communications would likely be overwhelmed.

The drills are also necessary because turnover has become an issue. Nearly half of the Virginia Department of Transportation field workers have been with VDOT for less than 2 years, having almost no prior knowledge of the I-64 reversal plans.

But the drill gave VDOT the results it expected, and according to Mark Irving, the VDOT Central Region incident management coordinator, there were no big surprises, and all involved in the process “recognized the many issues that may arise when these operations should be put in place.”

Hopefully, it does not have to be put into place. But it is good to know there is a plan.