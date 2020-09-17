× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sally is no longer a hurricane, but its leftover rain will bring a threat of flash flooding to the southern tier of Virginia later today, tonight and into Friday.

Swollen creeks and swamped roads could make for hazardous driving conditions overnight and into the Friday morning commute, especially south and southeast of Richmond.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. today through Friday evening for metro Richmond and points south, including the Tri-Cities, Farmville, South Hill, Emporia, Franklin, Williamsburg, West Point, Wakefield and Hampton Roads.

Places to the northwest of Richmond like Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Louisa, Ashland and Tappahannock are not included in the flash flood watch, but will still see lesser amounts of soaking rain over the next 24 hours.

The outlook has trended wetter over the past few days. The flash flood watch posted yesterday for Southside Virginia and Hampton Roads by the National Weather Service was expanded northward early this morning to include metro Richmond.

As of 5 a.m., Sally was a tropical depression centered over eastern Alabama with sustained winds of just 30 mph. The steady rain is currently all on the northeastern side of the system, extending from Atlanta to Norfolk.

That tropical moisture will keep moving to the northeast and meet with a cold front sweeping southeastward from the Ohio Valley tonight and Friday morning. The result is a high chance of heavy rain in our region.

Other typical hurricane-related hazards like high wind and tornadoes are not expected to be an issue for central Virginia with this system.

Steady rain will continue for much of the day today, but the heavier amounts are likely to hit metro Richmond in waves between about 2 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The steady rain will sweep out from west to east around daybreak on Friday. Even though the downpours may stop in time for the morning commute, expect high water to affect some roads in our region. Some lighter showers could linger into Friday afternoon, then dry weather will take hold for the weekend.

All of Virginia will see some rain, but the National Weather Service expects the heaviest amounts and highest flash flooding potential to set up across the southern half.

Totals will range greatly from north to south across the region, and that gradient could even be fairly sharp even within the metro area.

Richmond and Henrico County are generally in line for 2 to 3 inches of rain, though higher amounts can't yet be ruled out.

Hanover, Goochland and Powhatan are more likely to wind up in the 1 to 2 inch range.

But just to the south, Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities may end up with 3 to 5 inches. That's also expected to be the ballpark figure for Williamsburg and Hampton Roads.

The potential exists for some localized parts of Southside Virginia to end up with a total in excess of 6 inches. Though it's still hard to say precisely where that will be the case, significant flooding issues would almost certainly develop in those areas.

The region between Williamsburg and Emporia has seen the heaviest rain in recent weeks. Places like Smithfield and Boykins experienced flooding after nearly 10 inches fell.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.