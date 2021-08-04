Hurricane season update: Forecasters say get ready for another busy stretch in the Atlantic

But some of those ingredients and patterns are about to change in the weeks ahead. As of Wednesday afternoon, a couple of disturbances off the west coast of Africa only had slight chances of organizing into a storm over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

So there are no immediate concerns for our part of the world, but that is always a region to keep watching as we head toward Labor Day.

***

There are plenty of ways to get ready even if there isn't a storm out there yet. In fact, most of these things are best done weeks before a 'cone of uncertainty' is aiming at us. Keep in mind that flooding is our main inland tropical threat in central Virginia, along with trees falling in high wind.

• Assemble or update a kit of supplies you could use in the event of a prolonged power outage or blocked roads.

• Review insurance coverage and look into flood insurance, which is not in a standard policy. Once a storm is moving in, it's already too late to put a flood policy into effect.

• Check your property for vulnerability to falling trees or standing water.

• Encourage friends and family who live at the coast to check their plans and readiness.

• Follow official information sources on social media like the National Weather Service in Wakefield, National Hurricane Center, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Transportation, and sign up for automated emergency alerts from your local or county agencies.

