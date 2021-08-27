Hurricane Ida is the latest example of how the situation in the tropics can change rapidly this time of year.

The four most intense hurricanes ever to strike the mainland United States – Camille in 1969, Andrew in 1992, Michael in 2018 and the "Labor Day" hurricane of 1935 – all had one thing in common.

Three days before landfall, they were tropical storms.

In each case, sustained winds of 40 to 65 mph exploded to 160 mph or higher in 72 hours as those storms crossed the Gulf of Mexico or western Atlantic Ocean, according to National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham.

Ida developed into a tropical storm west of Jamaica late Thursday afternoon, roughly three days before it's expected to come ashore along the northern Gulf Coast. Early Friday afternoon, it reached hurricane intensity as it churned northwestward over the western tip of Cuba.

By Sunday, Ida is expected to have 120 mph winds as it nears Louisiana, though the 88-degree Gulf waters could support even more intensification beyond what Friday's forecast showed.

As a result, it's hard to find a reason why the surge, winds and intense rainfall won't be a major threat to life and property. Overall forecast confidence is higher than usual, according to the NHC.

But it's not just Louisiana in the way – the effects of the storm could sprawl from eastern Texas to the Appalachians. Remnant rain could even reach central Virginia in the middle of next week.

The ridge of high pressure steering Ida to the northwest is currently over Virginia and North Carolina. After Ida moves ashore and the powerful winds inevitably weaken, the high will shift and likely draw the storm's leftover moisture northeastward across the Tennessee Valley.

The predictability diminishes after Tuesday as a front draws in from the north and potential storm locations fan out, so for now it's too early to know how light or heavy any rain might be in our region. The most immediate concern is how Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, but here in Virginia we will also want to stay aware of how the forecast for next week evolves.

Just because we can anticipate some hurricanes five or more days out doesn't mean we'll get that much lead time in every case.

Ida may come ashore only about 72 hours after the system formed and the first forecast was issued by the NHC.

And last week, that's just about how far in advance Henri emerged as a threat for New York and New England, after earlier forecasts showed a curve back out to sea. Ultimately, Henri came ashore in Rhode Island below hurricane intensity with 60 mph sustained winds.

Sometimes, the currents of wind that steer tropical storms are too changeable, as was the case with Henri.

And sometimes, in the case of Ida, the storm has to form first. And the closer it forms (or intensifies) to land, the less lead time there is.

For several days leading up to Ida's development on Thursday, meteorologists had been monitoring a cluster of storms in the western Caribbean Sea. Computer models showed signs of a storm or hurricane developing and moving northwest, but with a wide range of possible tracks taking aim at Mexico or Belize, Texas or Louisiana. That's because the storm didn't exist yet, only the favorable conditions.

Often, the main source of uncertainty is exactly when, where or how disorganized thunderstorms will coalesce into a defined, swirling low pressure center. One particular computer model might see that genesis point about 50 or 100 miles away from another model, or a day later. But when projected several days into the future, those simulated storms could wind up several hundred miles apart, or with vastly different strength.

What else can be a barrier to predictability?

• If a storm interacts with the terrain of an island, especially a large and mountainous one like Cuba or Hispaniola.

• Hostile wind shear created by the outflow of another tropical storm or hurricane, sometimes hundreds of miles away.

• Rapid intensification, typically defined by meteorologists as 35 mph increase (or more) in sustained winds during a 24 hour period. That is becoming a more common threat as climate change warms ocean temperatures, when all other factors allow. A stronger, compact storm will move on a different trajectory than a weak or disorganized one. Skill in intensity forecasting has lagged the marked improvements in hurricane track forecasting in recent decades.

***

Compared to an Ida situation, there can be a longer runway for storms heading toward the North Carolina or Virginia from the tropical Atlantic. Often, but not always.

Our textbook example goes something like this: a swirl of clouds moves off the west coast of Africa, somewhere along the 15 degree north line of latitude west of the island nation of Cabo Verde (formerly Cape Verde). Many curve harmlessly away. Others, with unforgettable names like Hugo (1989), Isabel (2003), Florence (2018), Gloria (1985) and Floyd (1999), arc menacingly across the length of the ocean. The East Coast watches and prepares for that fateful northern turn, then the strike area gradually narrows down in the days leading up to landfall.

There may be uncertainty along the way, but the system itself already exists and there's more stability and data for computer models to work with.

Others sweep in via the Caribbean like Sandy (2012), Hazel (1954) and Matthew (2016). And of course, Gulf hurricanes like Juan (1985), Agnes (1972), Michael (2018) and Camille (1969) brought devastating downpours to Virginia after an inland trek over the southeast.

But a 'surprise' hurricane could someday start up over the warm Gulf Stream current, just off the Eastern Seaboard. It's happened before: Charley (1986), Bob (1991), Alex (2004) and Arthur (2014) weren't especially bad for inland Virginia, but caused disruptions on the Outer Banks with far less time to prepare than many of the storms above.

Revisiting Fran and Irene

We'll revisit two hurricane anniversaries to consider how there can be common themes, but no two storms are ever identical.

The time of 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 was significant for two of the most memorable hurricanes in this region: Fran in 1996 and Irene in 2011.

A quarter century ago in 1996, that's when Fran first became a tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. A week and a half later on Sept. 5 and 6, a broad swath of North Carolina and Virginia suffered from flooding and downed trees.

And ten years ago in 2011, that's the time Irene made landfall near Cape Lookout, bringing destructive surge to North Carolina, heavy rain to eastern Virginia, then deadly flooding in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Both had some similarities:

• both made landfall in North Carolina and affected Richmond.

• they both had peak winds in the Category 3 range.

• both had track forecasts that were considered very accurate for their time.

But there were key differences:

• Fran was near peak strength at landfall, while Irene had weaker winds than feared.

• Irene didn't become a classified system until it was about to hit the Lesser Antilles, where it affected several islands. Fran had been tracked all the way back to Cabo Verde, but avoided landfall until North Carolina.

• Irene's heaviest rain was east of Richmond, Fran's heaviest rain was to the west.

• Irene was moving north-northeast, while Fran steered north-northwest. That meant Irene's highest winds stayed off of Virginia's coastline, to the right of the track, while Fran's fury plowed inland.

First hurricane watch on the U.S. mainland

• Fran: 45 hours before landfall (but only 33 hours beforehand at the location where it made landfall).

• Irene: 51 hours before landfall.

First hurricane warning on the U.S. mainland

• Fran: 27 hour before landfall.

• Irene: 39 hours before landfall.

Average error for 24-hour track:

• Fran: 66 nautical miles.

• Irene: 38 nautical miles

Average error for 72-hour track:

• Fran: 185 nautical miles.

• Irene: 101 nautical miles.

Damage in the United States (adjusted for 2021)

• Fran: $8.7 billion.

• Irene: $16.5 billion.

U.S. fatalities

• Fran: 37, three in Virginia.

• Irene: 45, various sources report either three, four or five deaths in Virginia.

Virginia rainfall

• Fran: 2 to 5 inches in metro Richmond, 5 to 10 inches in the western Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley, as much as 16 inches in Shenandoah National Park.

• Irene: 3 to 7 inches in metro Richmond, 7 to 10 inches in Tidewater, as much as 13 inches in Virginia Beach.

Virginia winds

• Fran: peak gust of 63 mph in Norfolk, with sustained winds as high as 40 mph. Richmond gusted to 53 mph, but similar gusts hit as far west as Danville, Roanoke and Hot Springs.

• Irene: peak gust of 76 mph in Williamsburg, up to 67 mph sustained in Cobb. Richmond gusted to 70 mph and sustained at 40 mph.

Virginia storm surge

• Fran: up to 5 feet at Tappahannock.

• Irene: generally 3 to 5 feet along the lower Chesapeake Bay.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.