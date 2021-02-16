Saturday's ice storm was the biggest to hit central Virginia in two decades.

Just five days later, a new system heading our way could bring just as much ice on Thursday, if not more.

Once again, the heaviest amounts are set to fall on the same swath of the Piedmont that endured the worst damage last weekend.

More than 3,400 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond and Tri-cities area were still without power as of late Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the energy company said more than 90% of customers have been restored and crews will continue working around the clock until all are back online. Southside Virginia still had more than 12,000 outages for Dominion customers, 5,000 for the Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and 27,000 for Southside Electric Cooperative.

The new ice amounts in metro Richmond could be in the same quarter-to-half inch range, more than enough to down trees and power lines. A fresh layer of snow and sleet may arrive just before the freezing rain and degrade road conditions.

With weakened trees and soggier ground going into the next storm – and even wetter soil and possibly stronger winds as it exits – our trees are in trouble unless this forecast changes.

Once again, it's tough to find reasons why this would all fall apart, or factors that would work in our favor to avoid travel issues and further outages. There just doesn't seem to be a scenario where we entirely avoid wintry weather.

If temperatures aloft manage to trend colder, we'd see a tradeoff involving less freezing rain but heavier snow or sleet to start. The alternative is heavier ice, sooner. Some models show the temperatures rising above freezing as rain continues to fall late Thursday, but 32-degree temperatures will be tough to scour out and by then the damage may be done. We'll hope to see 33 degrees earlier than expected, but plan otherwise.

The sheer amount of moisture in this system is impressive: 1 to 2 inches of liquid equivalent. Even where most or all of Thursday's precipitation will be rain, like Tidewater, it will still be excessive. Creeks and rivers in southeastern Virginia are already running high after the last soaking and more minor-to-moderate flooding is expected.

Runoff from the last rainstorm is pushing the James River to a minor flood crest at Richmond's Westham Gauge on Wednesday, with perhaps another minor flood over the weekend.

System timing

The system is set to move into the Richmond area from the southwest between midnight and daybreak on Thursday. After an initial wave of snow or sleet early, much of the moisture will fall as freezing rain or rain throughout Thursday and Thursday night. The shower chance will taper on Friday morning as the system clears offshore.

Snow and ice totals

Our starting point for this forecast in metro Richmond involves a light coating of snow and sleet, likely 1 inch or less. To that, we'd add at least 0.25-inch of freezing rain by midday or afternoon, but possibly double as the day goes on.

Points northwest toward Fredericksburg, Louisa and Charlottesville may see a few inches of snow and sleet before freezing rain.

The northwestern tier of Virginia would stay with snow the longest before mixing, so the Shenandoah Valley has the best chance of exceeding 6 inch snow totals.

Places south of Farmville and southeast of Richmond would see little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Freezing rain will be heaviest along and west of Interstate 95. There's more uncertainty about amounts along the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. With 0.1 to 0.2-inch in the National Weather Service's forecast, places between Tappahannock and Williamsburg will be close to but hopefully below ice storm thresholds before warming up in the afternoon.

Ice amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected between Fredericksburg, Ashland, Richmond, Petersburg and Emporia.

Places southwest of Richmond like Farmville and Danville are most likely to see 0.5-inch or more and take longest to get above freezing.

A realistic worst-case scenario would see 1-inch totals somewhere in the southern Piedmont and 0.75-inch on the west side of metro Richmond.

A realistic best-case scenario would still involve 0.1-inch in the metro and 0.25-inch to the southwest.

These details are subject to some fine-tuning, so look for an update on Wednesday.

Temperatures

After dropping to the upper 20s on Wednesday night, Richmond-area readings will hover in a narrow range of lower-to-mid 30s through Thursday and into Friday morning. Above-freezing temperatures will return in earnest on Friday, though it will be a cool day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The weekend will take a colder turn, with Saturday's highs trending about the same lower despite sun. Refreeze of runoff is to be expected, with lows near or just below 20 on Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Virginia will still avoid the extremely cold temperatures hitting the Great Plains.

Winds

With this amount of ice in the forecast, winds could make a huge difference in the damage. Conditions on Thursday look similar to last Saturday, at about 10 mph. There are some signs that Friday afternoon develops a stronger northwesterly breeze to 20 mph as the system clears out. If so, we'll be in a race to thaw out before it kicks up.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.