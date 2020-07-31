Isaias is the latest sign of an active hurricane season, but the peak is probably still one month away

Isaias' track continues to aim at N.C. and eastern Va.

Hurricane Isaias continued to show signs of organization over the Bahamas on Friday, while computer models continued to show a path curving along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard early next week.

A slight jog to the west in Friday afternoon's forecast translates to a greater risk of a landfall in Florida on Sunday, where hurricane warnings are in effect from Boca Raton to Brevard County.

While the confidence in the track remains good, there's still uncertainty about its future intensity.

The interaction with Florida's land and winds aloft could weaken it to a tropical storm as it curves north and heads for North Carolina late Monday. But there's still a strong chance that Isaias will bring soaking rain to central Virginia and gusty wind and coastal hazards to Tidewater by Monday night or Tuesday.

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard advised owners of pleasure craft in Virginia and North Carolina to seek safe harbor ahead of the storm and monitor weather reports.