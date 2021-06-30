It's a great July 4 forecast for Va. But first, we have to get through storms and downpours.

Sometimes, we get the right weather at the right time.

Independence Day weekend will bring a refreshing dip of cooler weather to Virginia after a spell of 90s this week – and before another resurgence of heat next week.

If the forecast for Saturday and Sunday bears out, the morning 60s and afternoon 80s will feel like we're in typical early June conditions rather than early July.

Summer's spotty storms often make for a wait-and-see approach to cookouts and fireworks, but high pressure will try to deliver perfectly dry holiday weather across the entire commonwealth for the first time since 2010. (Except that time, it was scorching.)

But we can't enjoy that mild pattern without first getting through some active weather. Some severe weather or flash flooding is possible late Thursday, and don't be surprised if lingering rain slows the highways on Friday.

Thursday