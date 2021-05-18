It's not summer for good in Richmond, but hot weather will soon stick around

Pool weather is upon us – if not for good then at least for a week.
The next several days will bring summer-like highs across central Virginia: mid 80s at a minimum, possibly some peaks in the mid 90s by next week.
Gone are those cool mornings in the 40s. Now, lows will be on an upward creep through the 50s and 60s.
Unlike our first, one-and-done taste of 90s on May 4, this springtime heat will have more staying power.
***
The reason is pretty straightforward: high pressure and an upper-level ridge will be hovering right over our region, day after day.
In fact, the high will move in what forecasters call a retrograde pattern. Instead of the typical west-to-east movement of weather systems, this high will begin to migrate to the west of the Mid-Atlantic and sit over the Tennessee Valley by next week.
And when we're dealing with this kind of stuck weather feature, chances are good that some other part of the country gets the opposite extreme.
For the southern Great Plains and western Gulf Coast states, that means more rain and more flooding potential in the next few days as moisture-rich air is drawn up on the western edge of the high's circulation. And unseasonably chilly air will now be found in the western third of the nation.
We're starting this May heat wave without much stickiness in the air thanks to dew points in the 50s. But by next week, dew points may trend into the 60s. It's not yet high enough for a major heat index, but certainly an early taste of our typical June feeling.
Richmond's daily heat records look slightly out of reach unless these forecast temperatures trend a few degrees higher. For this time of year, those record thresholds generally run in the mid-to-upper 90s for highs and lower 70s for lows.
Based on the newly-released batch of 30-year climate statistics for 1991 to 2020, we'd expect 2.5 May days in the 90s. That's up a bit from an average of 2 days in the 1981 to 2010 era. But recently, the results have been boom or bust. We recorded seven days with highs in the 90s in May 2019 but none in May 2020 when it only got as high as 87 degrees.
***
This kind of a pattern also cuts down on rain chances right at a time when we could actually use one of those soakings we cursed late last year.
A few showers and storms could bubble up in next week's heat once as the atmosphere moistens up a bit, but a widespread or sustained wet pattern doesn't appear to be coming for us anytime soon. We'll watch that westward shift in the high, as it could allow a front to drop in from the north and northeast and boost rain chances on one or two days next week.
A drought isn't officially here yet, but abnormally dry signs are starting to take hold in the Piedmont.
Richmond's 30-day rainfall of 1.29 inches is almost a third of normal and lowest for this time of year since 2001. (Compare that to 10.46 inches of rain in the 30 days leading up to May 19, 2018)
Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation seem to be the theme for the rest of May. But it's not yet clear if Memorial Day weekend will bring continued sun and 90s or more seasonable 80s and storms.
That brings us to the turn of June and beginning of climatological summer, when a return to those steady 60s and 70s of late would be odd (unless it comes by way of clouds and rain, instead).
It's time to get into the summer mindset, because there isn't much spring weather left in the tank now.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.