It's not summer for good in Richmond, but hot weather will soon stick around

We're starting this May heat wave without much stickiness in the air thanks to dew points in the 50s. But by next week, dew points may trend into the 60s. It's not yet high enough for a major heat index, but certainly an early taste of our typical June feeling.

Richmond's daily heat records look slightly out of reach unless these forecast temperatures trend a few degrees higher. For this time of year, those record thresholds generally run in the mid-to-upper 90s for highs and lower 70s for lows.

Based on the newly-released batch of 30-year climate statistics for 1991 to 2020, we'd expect 2.5 May days in the 90s. That's up a bit from an average of 2 days in the 1981 to 2010 era. But recently, the results have been boom or bust. We recorded seven days with highs in the 90s in May 2019 but none in May 2020 when it only got as high as 87 degrees.

***

This kind of a pattern also cuts down on rain chances right at a time when we could actually use one of those soakings we cursed late last year.