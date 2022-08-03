It's not your imagination, summers in Virginia are more humid

A persistent weather pattern continues into next week, with only small nudges altering the chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms. All signs point to a slightly cooler and less humid period ahead, but not until the end of next week.

For now, the heat and humidity that come with the dog days of summer will hold on tight. Any hints of cooler and less humid air approaching from the north and northwest will quickly be overcome by the consistent light southwest winds across Virginia until the middle of next week.

Dry and warm air several thousand feet overhead will suppress thunderstorm development across most of the state on Thursday. But that will yield for Friday and the weekend, reintroducing the typical chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Although our streak of days above 90 degrees ended last weekend, the streak of nights in the 70s climbed to 16 on Tuesday. Unless we get an especially heavy shower or thunderstorm in the next few days, that streak will continue into the middle of next week, easily making it among Richmond’s 10 longest.

Changing that temperature threshold by only one degree is small, but it makes a big difference when examining streaks. When we eliminate nights that get down to 70, examining nights above 70 (i.e. 71 or greater), Richmond is already in the midst of its 3rd longest such streak on record — now at 16 days. The longest such streak is 20 days, which ended during the first week of August in 2020.

Warmer nights also correlate to more humid nights, as muggy air cannot cool as much at night compared to dry air. And there is strong evidence that summers are also getting more humid as the planet warms.

Summers in the Southeast have not warmed as much as the rest of the country, as they are very hot and humid to start with. This is especially true from the Tennessee River Valley to the central Gulf Coast, where the average summer temperature is nearly unchanged over the last 70 years.

But even there, the humidity has come up, so the equivalent temperature has risen, increasing the risks from heat-related illnesses.

Equivalent temperature is not the same as the well-publicized heat index, even though both have a relationship to humidity. Because condensation of water vapor into a liquid releases heat into the atmosphere, there is a little bit of extra energy, called latent heat, locked up in the water vapor. Imagine condensing out all of that water vapor so there was none left in the air. Its latent heat would be released, and the temperature would rise. That resulting calculation is the equivalent temperature.

A new analysis from the data team at Climate Central shows an increase between 4-6 degrees in the average summer equivalent temperature across central and eastern Virginia since 1950, even though the air temperature has only risen about 1-2 degrees during that same period.

If you’ve lived in Richmond a long time, you may have noticed the change over the last decade. Since 2012, only one summer (‘14) has been less humid than the city’s long-term average.

Managing and defeating extreme heat in Virginia As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably…

As a result, the risk of heat-related illness goes up. During last month’s heatwave, there were more than 400 emergency room and urgent care visits statewide related to heat.