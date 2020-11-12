The latest projections from the National Weather Service show even higher levels of flooding on the James River in Richmond on Friday.

The Westham gauge will rise above the 12-foot minor flood stage this morning, then is expected to crest at 19.1 feet on Friday afternoon. That's up from about 5.3 feet earlier this week.

At 16 feet, the NWS advises: "Water reaches to the steps to the river in Huguenot Flatwater with water impacting the parking lot and covering the Huguenot Woods Trail."

By 18.2 feet, the CSX railroad tracks near the gauge experience flooding.

The projected crest of 19.1 feet would be four feet above the flood on Oct. 31, which barely surpassed the 15-foot moderate threshold, and the highest level there since 1996.

The last comparable floods hit 18.1 feet on Jan. 27, 2010 and 18.73 feet on Feb. 25, 2003, according to NWS records.

The definition of major flooding is 22 feet, which hasn't happened since 1985.

Closer to downtown, the gauge at Great Shiplock Park is also headed for a significant flood.

Minor flooding is expected to begin this afternoon, rising to 17.9 feet on Friday afternoon and evening. For reference, the observation at Wednesday night's high tide was around 2.5 feet.

At that level, Dock Street is closed from 18th Street to E. Main Street according to the NWS.

That would be at least 6 feet higher than the late October flood, and also potentially the highest since 1996.

There, moderate flood stage is 19 feet and major flooding occurs at 28 feet.

Levels would then decline over the weekend, but remain higher than usual into next week. That outlook will continue to be fine-tuned in response to the observed rainfall pattern.

A river flood warning is in effect until further notice, and the next update is planned for 2:45 p.m.

Across the state, river flooding is also anticipated in the following areas according to the NWS:

• the James River at Scottsville (minor) and Cartersville (moderate).

• the Dan River between Danville (moderate) and South Boston (minor).

• the Roanoke River at Roanoke (minor), Altavista (minor), Brookneal (moderate) and Randolph (minor).

• the Pigg River near Sandy Level (minor).

• the Appomattox River near Farmville (moderate) and Mattoax (minor).

• the Rivanna River near Palmyra (minor).

• the Rapidan River near Culpeper (minor).

• the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville (minor).

• the Nottoway River from Stony Creek to Sebrell (minor).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• the Blackwater River above Franklin (minor).

• the New River at Allisonia (minor) and Radford (moderate).

Look for more updates this morning.

Previous story

Downpours brought flooding to parts of Virginia on Wednesday, and more heavy rain is expected on Thursday until a cold front sweeps out of the region.

The runoff threatens to bring quick rises on streams and travel disruptions along low-lying roads, followed by river flooding later in the week. A flash flood watch will be in effect for all of central Virginia through Thursday afternoon.

Widespread storm totals of 3 to 4 inches are expected throughout our region, with even higher amounts up to 6 inches in spots.

There were several reports of high water on roads around Lynchburg and Appomattox on Wednesday afternoon, where 2 to 3 inches of rain had already accumulated.

A flash flood warning was issued downstream of Lynchburg's College Lake dam following the heavy rain. An initial alert by the National Weather Service for its imminent failure was corrected, then called off after about three hours. City officials monitoring the dam said there were no significant concerns, according to The News & Advance in Lynchburg.

Passing downpours in metro Richmond left hit-or-miss totals ranging from 2 inches to less than a quarter-inch of rain through late afternoon, with no reports of flash flooding up to that time. But some of the heaviest rain is expected for Thursday morning, which could add an additional 1 to 3 inches.

The bulk of the heavy rain will clear to the east and exit the state by Thursday evening, but some lighter rain could persist behind the cold front into Friday.

Records and context

This has the potential to be Richmond's biggest November rainstorm in over a decade.

Or put another way, the projected 3- to 4-inch total would be like getting our average quota of monthly rainfall in 48 hours.

The direct cause is a feed of unusually moist air drawn northward from the tropics, squeezed out by a cold front slowly advancing from the west. Tropical Storm Eta, now spinning its way into Florida's Gulf Coast, is associated with that air mass, though it's not the immediate cause of our rain.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Eta will veer northeastward over the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, then weaken and merge with that front in the waters off the Carolinas over the weekend. Previously, it looked to stall or meander in the Gulf of Mexico.

It's not surprising that excess rain and unusual warmth would come in tandem. As our climate warms, higher ocean and air temperatures also allow for more moisture in the atmosphere and heavier downpours.

Norfolk set a record high of 85 degrees on Wednesday, beating 80 degrees there on that date in 2002. Richmond’s high of 75 fell five degrees short of the record from 1964, as expected, but the low of 62 was poised to be the warmest for the date.

Past years set high bars for the daily rain records at Richmond International Airport:

• Nov. 11: 1.76 (1979). The official measurement was 0.41 inch as of 5 p.m.

• Nov. 12: 3.51 (2009), which was also the wettest November day of the past 133 years.

Richmond's last November day with 2 or more inches of rain was Nov. 16, 2011.

The last time the RIC airport gauge had 2 inches spread over two November days was in 2013, and 2009 was the last 3-inch-plus storm.

By 5 p.m., Blacksburg had already topped its daily rainfall record for Nov. 11. Roanoke and Lynchburg were on the verge of doing so with high rain chances through the evening.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.