For the drive home in Richmond: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Richmond area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit richmond.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Richmond
New Year’s Eve is bringing yet another chance of rain to Richmond, but it won’t be the total washout that Christmas Eve was.
