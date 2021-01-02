Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Richmond

Tonight's weather conditions in Richmond: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Richmond area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on richmond.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.