Tonight's weather conditions in Richmond: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Richmond area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on richmond.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Richmond
