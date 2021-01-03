Tonight's weather conditions in Richmond: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Richmond area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on richmond.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Richmond
