July status quo - warm and humid - holds for a while

The chance for showers and thunderstorms is down for the next couple of days, as slightly drier air is moving into the middle part of the atmosphere.

It will remain warm and humid, which is typical for Virginia in July, but the drier air aloft will make it a little less conducive for thunderstorms to blossom and survive as they build upward into the sky.

And even though stifling heat is going to hold several states to the west of Virginia, an additional uptick in the humidity will develop this weekend and linger into next week, keeping overnight temperatures in the 70s.

This means the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will also be creeping back upward, and is a little bit better on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Climate check

An updated analysis from the non-profit Climate Central examines average summer temperatures across the country, comparing them to estimates in the next 40 to 80 years if the current trend of greenhouse gas emissions continues.

Based on 23 versions of the newest generation of climate models, colloquially known as CMIP6, the analysis uses the highest greenhouse gas emissions scenario for the rest of the century to make the estimates.

The results indicate that Richmond summer temperatures 40 years from now will be more typical of current summer temperatures in Columbus, Georgia. By 2100, they will be about 7 degrees hotter than today, more in line with current summer temperatures in suburban Dallas.

The analysis was done for more than 200 cities across the country. You can view all of them at the Climate Central website.

The amount of warming that actually happens will largely depend on how we generate energy over the next few decades globally. A more rapid transformation to renewable energy and away from fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, coal) will slow the warming down.

For those looking for good news, the worst case warming scenario envisioned a decade ago will probably not come to pass. That scenario is increasingly unlikely as natural gas continues to become more attractive than coal for electricity generation. While that sounds good, there is still a long way to go to fully slow down and stop planetary warming, as natural gas also produces carbon dioxide when burned to generate energy.

Plus, warming of the climate system has already begun and its effects have already arrived. Virginia’s average temperature today is more like North Carolina’s average temperature from a century ago. Sea level rise at Virginia’s coasts has already risen between 1 and 1.5 feet since 1950.