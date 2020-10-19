Just like the snowflakes we obsess over, no two of Virginia's winters are ever the same.

If the current projections are right, the upcoming season might be another underwhelming one for snow fans but a relief for the winter-weary.

Then again, all it takes around here is one good storm.

The 2020-2021 winter across the United States will probably be shaped by a La Niña pattern in the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A seasonal outlook released by the agency last week indicates above-normal mean temperatures for Virginia and all of the Eastern Seaboard between December and February. Southeastern Virginia is tilted toward a drier-than-normal winter along with the rest of the Southeast U.S., but parts of the state north and west of Richmond currently have equal chances of above-normal, near-normal or below-normal winter precipitation.

2020-21 winter around the country

NOAA's December-to-February seasonal outlook favors above normal temperatures across the southern and eastern tiers of the country. The highest odds of a warmer-than-usual winter extend from Arizona to Florida. Meanwhile, below-normal mean temperatures are more likely from Washington to Minnesota, while there's no clear trend either way for much of the Midwest.

There's also a north-south difference in the precipitation outlook. A drier than usual winter is expected from California to the Southeast, and that's especially likely from Arizona to Florida where it could expand or worsen drought conditions.

Above normal winter precipitation is favored for the Pacific Northwest, northern Plains, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. For places in between like the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and central Plains, there isn't a strong signal either way at this point.

NOAA does not explicitly predict seasonal snowfall trends, though the combination of cold and wet favored in the Dakotas, for instance, would likely involve excess snowfall there.

La Niña influence is important, but not the only factor

Many ingredients come together to shape what kind of winter we have. The Pacific's El Niño-La Niña cycle is one of the more reliable patterns we can use for a seasonal prediction, because it's well-studied and evolves on the scale of months and years.

Right now, there are cooler-than-normal water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean along the equator. Meteorologists call this a La Niña, and it's expected to last all winter. Its opposite counterpart, El Niño, exists when the waters there are warmer-than-normal. That was the most recently the case from late 2019 to early 2020.

Each triggers different changes in the atmosphere, rearranging the jet stream's path and the prevailing positions of highs and lows. As a result, we can expect certain parts of the world to be warmer, wetter, cooler or drier than usual as the cycle goes back and forth.

Somewhat confusingly, La Niña's broad patch of cooler waters will tend to drag down global temperatures, yet the Southeast U.S. ends up with relatively warmer weather because of those jet stream changes. In contrast, El Niño results in higher global temperatures while tilting the odds toward a cool winter in our region.

Plus, the natural El Niño-La Niña oscillation is superimposed on the planet's overall warming trend caused by rising greenhouse gas emissions. The fact that La Niña years of late were warmer than El Niño years in the 20th Century is evidence that our climate is changing. Even without an El Niño present, 2020 is likely to be among the three hottest years on record according to NOAA.

Other cycles that happen over the Artic and North Atlantic also have a major impact on our weather, but they alternate on the course of weeks rather than months. So this far out, there's no reliable way of knowing if or when big dips in the jet stream will send polar air or nor'easters blasting across the Eastern Seaboard.

Nominally, last winter was under the influence of a weak El Niño. But Virginia experienced persistently warm weather and very little snowfall despite lots of moisture. A major reason for that was the strength of another pattern called the Arctic Oscillation. That kept the dreaded polar vortex locked in place over the higher latitudes and prevented big outbreaks of cold air in our region.

The strength of the El Niño or La Niña signature over the Pacific is also important. If the pattern either becomes more robust or somehow backs off considerably, that could very well blow this outlook off course.

History shows some links between the Pacific and central Va.

We can unlock some useful trends by looking at our historic winters in relation to that cycle. But it's not a foolproof connection.

There are contrasting impacts on temperature and precipitation associated with each phase. Unfortunately, the correlations with snowfall are weaker.

In a nutshell: La Niña doesn’t necessarily make our winters blazing hot, but it really does cut down on the odds that it’ll be persistently cold. It doesn’t doom us to a drought, but it makes excessive rain far less likely. The tilts toward warmer and drier conditions are just that – tilts, with plenty of exceptions.

In the opposite way, El Niño doesn’t always guarantee cold and snowy winter weather, but it can help push us in that direction. Locally, El Niños have a wider, less-predictable variety of impacts than La Niñas. In fact, the very strongest episodes were marked by warmth here rather than cold.

There's also a neutral phase, when neither pattern is on display in the Pacific. Those winters have varied widely and don't allow us to predict much about the rain, snow or temperatures.

So when it comes to snow, La Niña's combination of warmth, dryness and inland storm tracks works to cut down on opportunities for winter storms. The result is a lower snowfall average for central Virginia, but by no means is it eliminated.

Of the 22 La Niña-influenced winters since the early 1950s, here's the effect they had averaged across the eastern Piedmont climate region of Virginia, with includes metro Richmond.

• Temperature: two winters were notably cold, twelve had near-normal mean temperatures and eight were notably warm.

• Precipitation (rain and melted snow): ten of the La Niña winters were significantly dry, eight had near-normal precipitation and four were significantly wet.

• Snowfall: eleven La Niña winters had deficient snowfall throughout central Virginia, five were near normal and six had excess snow.

It's known to have similar effects in other parts of the state. My weather-writing colleague at the Roanoke Times, Kevin Myatt, put it this way: "Snow lovers should be rooting for a weak La Niña, while snow haters should hope it is moderate to strong."

A new analysis on this topic from the National Weather Service in Wakefield notes there are "several cases where a La Niña winter received more snow than an El Niño winter."

The blockbuster 1995-96 winter came amid a La Niña cycle. And snow still piled high at times in 1988-89 and 1999-2000 despite La Niñas. On the other hand, no-show winters like 1991-92, 1997-98, 2006-07 and 2019-20 were during El Niños.

We might think of the outlook like there's a scale with a fist-sized rock placed on the warm-dry side to represent the expected La Niña influence. The weekly patterns this winter could add some pebbles that land on the cold-wet side and delight snow fans. Or they could just reinforce the baseline warm-dry lean.

We'll just have to wait and see how it lands.

Outlooks and results from recent seasons

2019-20: weak El Niño.

• NOAA preseason outlook for Virginia: above normal temperatures, near-to-above normal precipitation.

• Result in Virginia: very warm, wet, widely deficient snowfall.

2018-19: weak El Niño.

• Outlook: no strong trend for temperatures, above normal precipitation.

• Result: warm, very wet, deficient snow in the mountains but near to above normal snow in the Piedmont.

2017-18: weak La Niña.

• Outlook: above normal temperatures, near-to-below normal precipitation.

• Result: warm, dry, excess snow south and east of Richmond but deficient snow north and west.

