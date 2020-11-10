Last year, November brought snow to Richmond. This one got close to record warmth.

The weather was hard to ignore this time last year, but for the opposite reason we’ve got now.
Richmond saw a quick coating of snow on Nov. 12, 2019, followed by a near-record cold high of 38 and 20s for lows.
So this long spell of sunshine and upper 70s since last week qualifies as our November version of a heat wave.
Tuesday hit a high of 78 degrees, which fell one degree short of tying the daily record from Nov. 10, 1966. As a statistical consolation, it counts as the warmest reading this late on the calendar since 2007.
We’re fast approaching the point in the year when we ought to be layering for highs in the 50s and frosty lows in the 30s.
That might be the case next week, but there’s still hope for more windows-open, short-sleeve-wearing days later in the month.
While Richmond isn’t snagging record highs this week like many of our neighbors throughout the Midwest and Northeast, at least one record warm low is poised to fall before the next cooldown.
Here are the numbers to beat:
Nov. 11
- Warmest high: 80 (1964).
- Forecast: mid 70s.
- Warmest low: 59 (1935).
- Forecast: mid 60s.
Nov. 12
- Warmest high: 79 (1927).
- Forecast: lower 70s.
- Warmest low: 63 (1935).
- Forecast: mid 60s at daybreak, but the actual low should come late in the evening as 50s arrive.
We actually don’t have to go back far to find a hotter November day. We last saw 80s in 2017, which isn’t uncommon for the first week of the month. But this recent weather pattern had it beat in terms of persistence. This will likely turn out to be our warmest November week, and also our warmest first half of November since 2005.
November’s 70s are contradictory. We’d expect to get several days that warm, despite the falling averages, but they’re usually scattered between highs and fronts, and hard to get all in a row.
The month’s longest streak at or above 70 degrees in Richmond lasted 10 days in bone-dry 1931. Two 9-day spells fell in 1975 and 1979, while 2005 was the last November to go 8 in a row.
Tuesday was day six for this streak of 70s, and we could make it as far as eight days by Thursday as the cloudy, wet weather closes in. But the soggy cold front will eventually put an end to it.
Over the past week, the source of our warmth has been a sprawling and stubborn ridge of high pressure over eastern North America.
That mountain of sinking, clockwise-flowing air kept the cold relegated to the western U.S., and the track of Tropical Storm Eta suppressed near Florida.
The ridge is now shifting offshore as a trough and cold front shifts eastward toward our region, tapping into balmy, moisture-rich air from the south.
Rain to the tune of 2 or 3 inches between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday might lead to minor flooding across the state, especially the usual low-lying trouble spots or areas where drainage is blocked by leaves.
So even though we’re feeling a tropical air mass, it’s safe to say that the direct effects of Eta aren’t reaching us here. The storm will keep meandering in the Gulf of Mexico for the rest of the week.
Though this front will deliver a hefty dose of rain, it will only barely push temperatures back to normal by the weekend. That means 60s for highs, or upper 50s at the coolest, and lows in the 40s. And more mild weather could prevail in the coming weeks, interspersed with some typically chilly days.
If the outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration bears out, above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation are likely our theme once again from Nov. 18 to 24 as a ridge once again takes over. That might translate to 60s instead of 70s, but still an agreeable look for the runup to Thanksgiving.
A passing shot of cold air could send us back to the 30s on some mornings next week, but any deep, persistent cold is still a ways off.
So in the meantime, most parts of the region still await their first freeze. Though thermometers dipped to lower 30s in hit or miss fashion across central Virginia in the first few days of the month, freezing weather has yet to arrive in Richmond, Petersburg and most locales along and east of Interstate 95.
