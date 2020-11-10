Last year, November brought snow to Richmond. This one got close to record warmth.

That mountain of sinking, clockwise-flowing air kept the cold relegated to the western U.S., and the track of Tropical Storm Eta suppressed near Florida.

The ridge is now shifting offshore as a trough and cold front shifts eastward toward our region, tapping into balmy, moisture-rich air from the south.

Rain to the tune of 2 or 3 inches between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday might lead to minor flooding across the state, especially the usual low-lying trouble spots or areas where drainage is blocked by leaves.

So even though we’re feeling a tropical air mass, it’s safe to say that the direct effects of Eta aren’t reaching us here. The storm will keep meandering in the Gulf of Mexico for the rest of the week.

Though this front will deliver a hefty dose of rain, it will only barely push temperatures back to normal by the weekend. That means 60s for highs, or upper 50s at the coolest, and lows in the 40s. And more mild weather could prevail in the coming weeks, interspersed with some typically chilly days.