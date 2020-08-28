Friday update

Wednesday update

Virginia’s outlook for this weekend remains unchanged despite Laura’s last-minute intensification to a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on the Texas-Louisiana border tonight.

Laura’s winds will be vastly weaker by the time it crosses the state from west to east on Saturday and Saturday night, as the system also merges with a cold front sweeping in from the Great Lakes.

The National Hurricane Center forecast expects Laura to be a tropical depression with winds near 30 mph by that time. But that could still cause some trees to fall in wet soil, especially in the higher elevations. In a high-end scenario some gusts may top 45 mph in a few locales, but it's unlikely that it would be that strong in widespread or sustained fashion.

The main concern is the potential for brief but heavy rainfall that could trigger more flash flooding in areas already soaked from this month’s downpours.

Generally, totals are trending toward around 1 inch across Virginia, with locally higher amounts exceeding 3 inches. Areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains could end up with the heaviest rain. Most of it would fall in the second half of Saturday or early Sunday morning. Fortunately, what’s left of Laura will be moving quickly back out to sea, and rain would last for 6 hours or less in most areas.

A few tornadoes are also possible in the rain bands on Saturday afternoon and evening. As with the heavier rain totals and flash flooding, the exact timing and location of any tornado threats won’t come into view until the system arrives on Saturday.

Sunday will be the driest and most comfortable day of the weekend in the wake of the cold front, but some breezy conditions could linger toward the Chesapeake Bay as the tropical remnants race out to sea.

Look for more updates to this story through the weekend.

Tuesday update

Hurricane Laura is poised to bring dangerous winds, storm surge and rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday night and Thursday.

What’s left of the storm after it comes ashore will ultimately pass through Virginia over the weekend, bringing us a chance of unwelcome rain.

At a minimum, that means some scattered showers and storms wrapped up in the cold front that will be herding the ex-hurricane back out to sea. At most, it could mean downpours and renewed flash flooding potential, along with strong breezes and a few tornadoes.

Rain amounts locally on Saturday or Sunday will depend on the exact track and speed of the low over the next few days, and how it interacts with the systems that will be steering it along by the weekend.

Fortunately, it will be moving very quickly through our area, so wet weather may be limited to several hours, or just a few.

With a near-record-wet August in progress in the Richmond area, even a few hours of tropical rain rates will still be a possibility worth watching.

Laura reached hurricane status in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning after a three-day trek over the Greater Antilles as a tropical storm.

On Tuesday afternoon, its developing eye was centered about 500 miles southeast of Galveston, with peak sustained winds of 80 mph.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Laura continuing to head to the northwest, whipping up major Category 3 winds of 115 mph and up to 13 feet of storm surge by the time it closes in on the Texas-Louisiana border region on Wednesday night.

The storm is currently being steered clockwise around the edge of high pressure centered near Florida. But after coming ashore, Laura will hook northeast over the Ozarks, then east through the Tennessee Valley, as it feels the influence of westerly winds aloft and a trough swooping in from Canada.

That brings the remnant low right over Virginia and our neighboring states on Saturday or Saturday night, moving nearly due west to due east.

That’s one of the less common routes for tropical remnants to come through our area, but flooding rains can certainly be the result when moisture, fronts and mountains interact.

Hurricane remnants also spawn tornadoes, but it’s still too early to home in on when and where that threat could emerge. It may not be clear until Thursday or Friday whether that’s a significant concern for central Virginia, or areas farther north into the Mid-Atlantic or south across the Carolinas.

Though it will weaken to a tropical depression after being on land for a couple of days, there are some indications the storm could have a second act of tropical storm-force winds as it re-emerges into the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday. Technically, it likely wouldn’t be a tropical storm by then, but a reinvigorated coastal low would make for gusty weather across central or eastern Virginia.

After the system speeds out to sea, a cooler and drier air mass will try to bring a preview of September to the region on Sunday and Monday.

Main points

We’ll see a much weaker version of the storm compared with what it will do along the Gulf Coast. But if the present trends hold, Virginia would deal with more of its leftover rain and wind this weekend than other places along the Eastern Seaboard.

While the big picture is clear, the remaining wiggle room in the storm’s track and timing will dictate if and when any flooding and tornado threats happen locally. Areas that see any heavy thunderstorm rains over the next few days could be at additional risk.

Look for more updates later this week.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates.