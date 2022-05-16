Less humid for now, but a hot and humid weekend is looming

Richmond gets a break from the higher humidity of the last couple of days on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and there is no chance of rain either day.

Thursday is a day of transition, bringing more clouds and showers ahead of the hottest air so far this season. Despite the nuisance showers and spottier thunderstorms of the last several days, another batch of rain would still do us some good, with rain totals so far this month around metro Richmond are averaging 1.4 to 1.8 inches.

Our coming hot spell is already starting to build from Georgia to Texas, and it will surge into Virginia for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures both afternoons reaching into the 90s.

That level of heat is not unheard of this time of year, but it is not common. The record high on Friday is 96 degrees (1934), and on Saturday is 93 degrees (1962). Friday will start a few degrees cooler than Saturday morning, and the ground will likely be a little damp from Thursday’s scattered showers. As a result, we expect Saturday to be the hotter of those two days, with a better chance of setting a new record for the date.

This weekend will give air conditioners a good test, but it will not be the beginning of a prolonged heat wave. Cooler and less humid air will follow late Sunday and settle in for the start of next week, returning temperatures to normal for the first half of next week.

So far, May has been a couple of degrees cooler than average, which is largely due to the persistent northeast wind last week. The storm responsible for those cooling winds is long gone, so no more prolonged cool periods appear to be on the horizon, even after the upcoming hot spell breaks. Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 70s, with normal lows in the middle 50s.

