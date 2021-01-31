Sunday’s winter storm delivered on its threat of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with totals ranging 2 to 5 inches across metro Richmond.

Patchy drizzle will linger in the Piedmont region overnight as temperatures hover near freezing. New amounts of precipitation will be much lighter, but could be just enough to make roads, decks and sidewalks slick in spots through Monday morning.

The system will be unusually slow to clear out of the region, keeping cloudy, damp, chilly, breezy and potentially slick conditions in our short-term forecast.

A burgeoning nor’easter will now focus its heaviest snow and highest winds between Philadelphia and Boston. But a bit of snow could wrap around from the north and deliver a fresh dusting to parts of central and eastern Virginia on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Chances of new snowfall are higher toward Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck, and relatively lower southwest of the Richmond metro area. In any event, it would probably be less than 1 inch.

Only two regions in Virginia are expected to see new totals in excess of 1 inch by Tuesday: Northern Virginia, which is closer to that nor’easter, and the western ridges that usually see lingering snow showers from upslope winds.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the windiest day of the week, with a blustery 25 mph around Richmond but stronger gusts buffeting both the western ridgetops and Chesapeake Bay region.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, minor coastal flooding will affect the Northern Neck on Monday, then the Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

The low pressure center will take until Wednesday to make its way past New England, so that’s how long it will take until clearer and calmer weather can prevail throughout all of Virginia.

Sunday's preliminary snow totals

According to reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield

• Richmond: 3 to 4 inches.

• Henrico and Hanover counties: 3 to 5 inches (east to west).

• Chesterfield County: 2 to 5 inches (east to west).

• Tri-Cities, Dinwiddie, Prince George County: 2 to 3 inches.

• Amelia, Caroline, Powhatan, Goochland and Louisa counties: 4 to 5 inches.

• Charles City, New Kent, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula: 1 to 3 inches.

• Southside: 1 to 3 inches (east to west).

• Charlottesville to Farmville region: 4 to 6 inches.

For much of central Virginia, this was the biggest snowfall since Dec. 9, 2018.

The highest totals in the state on Sunday appeared north of Roanoke and west of Lexington, where a handful of areas picked up 7 inches of snow (with more still to come from the system's second wave). Freezing rain was thickest in the Danville region.

How the forecast fared

The biggest surprise with the last winter storm may have been the lack of big surprises. The short-range forecast performed rather well for such a complicated wintry mix scenario.

Across central Virginia, the snow totals generally ended up about 1 inch above the median projections from Friday. The biggest metro area overperformer was western Chesterfield County. The gradient between heavy and light snow was very gradual rather than abrupt, and no area that was expecting snow was totally shut out.

Long-range performance was weaker. My Jan. 26 outlook identified the weekend system as one to watch for snow chances, but mainly elsewhere in Virginia. At that time, Richmond was favored to be on the all-rain side – but the colder trend came through.

Now, early February is not turning out to be as mild as it seemed a week ago. We’ll jump into the 50s or 60s for a day or two later this week, but it isn’t going to last. An even colder spell may be coming our way in a week’s time, and early indications suggest the coldest weather so far this season. That pattern would also favor some snow chances in the second week of February, too.

Richmond’s seasonal snow scorecard for Feb. 1

Richmond International Airport officially picked up 3 inches on Sunday, closing out January with a very typical 3.2-inch total.

- 2020-21 season-to-date: 4.2 inches

- Normal season-to-date (based on 1981-2010): 6.3 inches

- Record season through Feb. 1: 31.4 inches in 1939-40

- 2019-20 season through Feb. 1: 1 inch

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.