Like a switch, cold air replaces consistent warmth

Clouds thicken Tuesday, with rain reaching metro Richmond during the middle afternoon. Although there will be brief breaks, the rain will be most consistent through the evening, waning to spotty showers by midnight.

With temperatures hovering in the lower 40s, it will be a cold rain, but also safely enough above freezing to prevent any legitimate frozen precipitation in central Virginia. However, traveling west toward the Blue Ridge, a small amount of snow — generally less than an inch — will mix with the rain as it moves through during the morning there.

Once the rain is gone, dry weather continues through Saturday, and perhaps even into the first of next week. A new storm is expected to take shape near the Gulf Coast and move through the Southeast on Sunday, but for now, it likely stays too far south to bring any rain to Virginia.

Reinforcing shots of cold, dry air will arrive a couple of times through this weekend, keeping temperatures about 10 degrees below normal, a fundamental shift from the warmer weather pattern of the previous three weeks. For mid-November, normal highs are around 60, with normal lows in the upper 30s.

First freeze

Richmond had its first freeze of the season, barely, on Monday morning, getting to 32 degrees for about five minutes just before dawn. As is often the case when the sky is clear, other locations around the metro area were colder. Innsbrook and Matoaca were 29; Atlee and Winterpock were 28.

For record keeping purposes, Richmond has not had a hard freeze yet. Defined at 28 degrees, the hard freeze has a larger season-ending impact of vegetation than just an hour or two reaching 32 degrees.

That level of cold probably comes Thursday and/or Friday nights, which would be consistent with the climate of the past 30 years. During that time, the average date of the first hard freeze is November 19.

But over the last 100 years, that average date is a week earlier — November 12. Effectively, the later hard freezes in recent years are another symptom of the warming climate.

Review notes

Last Saturday’s Richmond Marathon was much warmer than normal, but more importantly, it was unusually humid for November.

By noon, the temperature in The Fan was 80 degrees, and the dew point temperature — which represents the true amount of water vapor present in the atmosphere — was 64 degrees. On average, that dew point temperature in November in Richmond is around 41 degrees.

That means the relative humidity for the runners at midday on Saturday was 58 percent. But had the dew point been near average for the time of year, the relative humidity would have been 24 percent.

And higher humidity makes it more difficult for the body to cool itself.

***

Several funnel clouds were sighted over Richmond on Friday afternoon, suggesting the early genesis of tornado development, but none of the funnels reached the ground — which needed to happen for a storm to officially be a tornado. A small tornado (EF-0) from that same series of storms did touch down in King and Queen County near the town of Salvia.

***

If you noticed the rise in the James River over the weekend, it was not from the rain that fell in Richmond. Most of the metro area received just under one inch of rain, although there were a few spots from Chesterfield through Hanover that received more than two inches.