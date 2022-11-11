LIVE UPDATES: Storms prompt tornado warnings in Richmond area; some Hanover, Chesterfield schools shelter in place

Richmond Times-Dispatch chief meteorologist Sean Sublette gives updates on storms in the Richmond area caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. The livestream has ended but a recording of it will appear above soon.

Tornado watch extended until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended a tornado watch for much of central Virginia until 6 p.m.

The watch had originally been issued until 3 p.m.

In the 2 o'clock hour, two areas of strong rotation in the Richmond area prompted tornado warning in the region.

Hanover, Chesterfield schools sheltering in place

Hanover schools east of Route 1 are sheltering in place during the tornado warning.

Those include Battlefield Park, Cold Harbor, Cool Spring, Kersey Creek, Laurel Meadow, Mechanicsville, Pearson’s Corner, Pole Green, Rural Point and Washington-Henry elementary schools, Bell Creek, Chickahominy and Oak Knoll middle school, and Atlee, Hanover and Mechanicsville schools.

All Chesterfield schools also are sheltering, the district said on social media.

Earlier