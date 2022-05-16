 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Update on severe storm threat for Virginia.

RTD chief meteorologist Sean Sublette will be live at 3 p.m. to give another update on Monday's storm threat in Virginia. 

1:30 p.m. update: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9 p.m. this evening for areas immediately east and south of metro Richmond, where the threat for damaging thunderstorms is highest through this evening.

However, additional scattered thunderstorms are expected before 6 p.m. in Richmond, and these storms will also have the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Earlier: The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., said Monday that strong to severe storms are expected to develop this afternoon and into the evening. Along with a threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail, the NWS said a few tornadoes are possible, especially along and north of Interstate 64. 

RTD chief meteorologist Sean Sublette went live at 1 p.m. to give an update on Monday's storm threat. A video of the livestream is above.

Check back this afternoon for further updates. 

