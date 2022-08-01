Looking back at the sneaky heat of July

Not much change is ahead over the next several days. In general, afternoon temperatures will be in the 90s, and daybreak temperatures will hover in the 70s into this weekend.

Tuesday brings a small chance of showers and thunderstorms, then the chance drops for the rest of the week. Very warm and dry air will build into the middle part of the atmosphere, making it difficult for showers and thunderstorms to develop and maintain themselves as they march across the state.

Thunderstorm chances go up a bit over the weekend, but there is nothing to suggest a genuinely cloudy and wet day, like most of Virginia had this past Sunday, will return.

While July did finish with rain, most of metro Richmond came up short of normal last month. The average July rainfall in Richmond over the past 30 years is 4.33 inches, and the nature of summer showers and thunderstorms led to large variations across central Virginia.

Most locations fell into a range of between 2.50 and 3.50 inches last month, but officially, Richmond had only 1.48 inches at the recording site on the airport grounds near Sandston. Other rain gauges in the western part of the metro area, like Woodlake and Short Pump, had closer to 5 inches.

The second half of July was also consistently hot. Although we did not get to 100 degrees, the average high temperature for the last two weeks of the month was 93, just about 4 degrees above the normal of 89.

Nights also were warm and muggy during the last two weeks of the month. While not out of the ordinary, the consistency is most notable. Richmond has not had a night below 70 degrees since July 17, and considering the weather pattern ahead this week, there is a good chance we will go at least another five days before that streak stops.

The longest streak of 70-plus nights came in 2013, with a 31-day streak that ended on July 24. That is still way ahead of us, but if we do not fall below 70 by midnight Thursday night, the current streak will bring us into the top 10.

Part of the reason for the warmer nights is the high humidity, as nights do not cool off as much when the humidity is high. Last month was not oppressively humid compared to historical records, but it was the eighth consecutive July that was more humid than average.

But peak summer has passed. By the end of August, normal highs will edge back to the mid-80s and normal lows will be in the mid-60s.

The time between sunrise and sunset also begins to decrease more rapidly than last month, from 14 hours at the beginning of August to 13 hours at the end. On the last day of August, sunset will be at 7:40 p.m.