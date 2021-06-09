The past several hurricane seasons devastated parts of the United States, yet some stretches of coastline have gone generations without seeing storms like Harvey, Maria, Michael or Laura.

Making a list of the most recent hurricane strikes for a particular area isn't as straightforward as it may seem, and it's even more complicated for Virginia.

Nearly every state in the Eastern United States felt some kind of tropical weather impact during the record 2020 season. Sometimes in the form of a tropical storm, or just remnant rain. But only Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and North Carolina got the full brunt of a hurricane landfall – and three times in the case of Louisiana.

(This story was originally published in September 2017 and updated ahead of the 2021 season.)

What is a landfall?

The eye of a hurricane is essentially the calm in the middle of the storm. Bands of heavy rain and sustained winds of at least 74 mph spin around the eye.

So landfall is defined as the center of a hurricane's eye crossing onto a coastline or over an island.

For example, the eye of 2016's Hurricane Matthew technically only made a brief landfall in South Carolina, but it still brought high wind and storm surge to much of Florida and Georgia and left massive flooding in eastern North Carolina.

There may be a scientific difference between a hurricane landfall and a near miss, but the effects of a more distant storm could actually be worse depending on one's location and the storm in question. In the case of Matthew, North Carolina suffered a higher damage toll from inland flooding than South Carolina, even though the eye missed the state.

That's because storms are more than just a point or a line on a map, or a number on a scale. Destructive storm surge, deadly rip currents, flooding rains and even tornadoes can hit hundreds of miles away from where a hurricane's eye comes ashore (if it even does make landfall to begin with). But the strongest winds and highest coastal inundation will often be found close to the center of a hurricane and along the right side of the eye's path.

The lists below describe multiple situations: the last direct landfall in each state, and the last time a state had any hurricane wind conditions from a storm that did not make landfall. Where applicable, there's also a listing of each state's most recent major hurricane landfall and the most intense on record. Major is defined as Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds above 111 mph.

Here's an updated guide for each coastal state plus Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, based on records from the National Hurricane Center.

Virginia

• Last hurricane landfall directly on the Virginia coast: unknown.

• Last hurricane conditions in the coastal region while the center of a storm tracked offshore: Irene in August 2011.

• Last hurricane conditions from a storm that crossed in via North Carolina: Isabel in September 2003.

Many hurricanes have left behind floods, power outages and beach erosion in Virginia, but there's never been a recorded instance of the eye of a hurricane coming ashore between Virginia Beach and Chincoteague.

In official records going back to 1851, all hurricane-force conditions here were caused by storms that first made landfall in North Carolina or tracked right offshore.

Many hurricanes slam into neighboring North Carolina, but few bring hurricane-force winds into the interior of Virginia because moving over land deprives a storm of its fuel.

Isabel counts as a hurricane strike for Virginia, even though it clearly wasn't a Virginia landfall.

Other storms that brought damaging winds to the commonwealth after a North Carolina landfall were Fran in 1996, Hazel in 1954, the Chesapeake-Potomac hurricane of 1933, and "the Gale" of 1878.

A violent hurricane that blew northwest into Virginia in 1667 might have come ashore around the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, but it's difficult to know for sure based on the lack of weather data from that era.

There are some instances of weaker tropical storms making a direct path onto the Eastern Shore, like Danielle in 1992, Dean in 1983 and Bret in 1981. One with a similar path could come again, and it might be stronger.

It's entirely possible that the eye of a hurricane could someday land directly on our shore by taking a similar southeast-to-northwest or east-to-west path, but the concave shape of our coastline and prevailing upper-level winds from the west and southwest will keep it from happening often.

The Southeast

North Carolina

• Last landfall: Category 1 Isaias at Ocean Isle Beach in August 2020.

• Previous landfall: Category 2 Dorian at Cape Hatteras in September 2019.

• Last major (Category 3+) landfall: Fran at Cape Fear in September 1996.

• Most intense landfall: Category 4 Hazel near Little River Inlet in October 1954.

South Carolina

• Last hurricane impact, though it made landfall in North Carolina: Isaias in August 2020.

• Last landfall: Category 1 Matthew near McClellanville in October 2016.

• Last major (and most intense) landfall: Category 4 Hugo at Sullivan's Island in September 1989.

Georgia

• Last hurricane impact, though it made landfall in Florida: Michael in October 2018.

• Last landfall: David in September 1979.

• Last major (and most intense) landfall: October 1898.

The Gulf Coast States

Florida

• Last hurricane impact, though it made landfall in Alabama: Sally in September 2020.

• Last landfall, also a major hurricane: Michael in October 2018.

• Most intense landfall: "Labor Day" hurricane in September 1935.

Alabama

• Last landfall: Sally in September 2020.

• Last major landfall: Ivan in September 2004.

• Most intense landfall: Frederic in September 1979.

Mississippi

• Last hurricane impact, though it made landfall in Louisiana: Zeta in October 2020.

• Last landfall: Nate in October 2017.

• Last major landfall: Katrina in August 2005.

• Most intense landfall: Camille in August 1969.

Louisiana

• Last landfall: Zeta in late October 2020 (shortly after Laura in August and Delta in early October).

• Last major landfall: Laura in August 2020.

• Most intense landfall: Camille in August 1969.

Texas

• Last hurricane impact, though it made landfall in Louisiana: Laura in August 2020.

• Last landfall: Hanna in July 2020.

• Last major landfall: Harvey in August 2017.

• Most intense landfall: "Indianola" hurricane in August 1886.

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Maryland & Delaware

• Last landfall: none on record.

• Last offshore hurricane impact: Sandy in October 2012.

New Jersey

• Last landfall: September 1903.

• Last hurricane impact: Sandy in October 2012. Sandy lost tropical characteristics as it moved over cooler waters shortly before making landfall in New Jersey, but it remained a powerful area of low pressure. The effects were destructive despite this technical distinction.

New York

• Last landfall: Gloria in September 1985.

• Last offshore hurricane impact: Sandy in October 2012.

• Last major landfall: Carol in August 1954.

(Originally, Gloria had been reported as a Category 2 or 3 strike on Long Island, but an expert reanalysis concluded that it was more likely Category 1.)

• Most intense landfall: "Long Island Express/Great New England" hurricane in September 1938.

New England states

• Last landfall: Bob in August 1991.

• Last major landfall: Carol in August 1954.

• Most intense landfall: "Long Island Express/Great New England" hurricane in September 1938.

The Islands

Puerto Rico

• Last landfall, also a major hurricane: Maria in September 2017.

U.S. Virgin Islands

• Last hurricane strike: Dorian in August 2019.

• Last major (and most intense) landfall: Hugo in September 1989.

Hawaii

• Last landfall, also major and the most intense on record: Iniki in September 1992.

Why do some places get hit more often than others?

It's part geography, and part meteorology.

States with a relatively short coastline compared to its neighbors, like Mississippi and Alabama, are essentially a smaller target. So over time, direct landfalls are less frequent there compared to their larger neighboring states like Florida or Louisiana. Hurricanes, of course, aren't aware of where our boundaries are drawn.

But a hurricane will 'feel' the effects of the cooler ocean temperatures off the Northeast United States, especially early in summer or late in autumn. That makes it harder for a hurricane to maintain its strength or status as it heads north to the Mid-Atlantic or New England. At some point it may weaken to a tropical storm like Irene in 2011 or morph to a post-tropical low like Sandy in 2012. The effects for such a densely-populated area can still be severe.

Steering winds in the atmosphere also cause some of the disparity in landfall risk on the East Coast. The prevailing winds during summer and fall are from the southwest or west. So once hurricanes trace the western edge of the Bermuda high and veer farther north, they're often being pushed a bit eastward and back out to sea. So places that jut out from the continent, like Florida and North Carolina (and Massachusetts, to some extent) are just more exposed and prone to taking the brunt of a storm. For places like Georgia or Maryland or Maine, which are somewhat nestled into the shape of the coastline, the odds are better that typical storms will make contact with some other landmass first. That can also weaken it.

For that reason, many storms that parallel the Eastern Seaboard don't show their full destructive potential on land. But not every storm will be typical.