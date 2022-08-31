Low humidity and no rain through Friday

The lower humidity air that filtered into Virginia on Wednesday will stay with us for a couple of days, making for more pleasant evenings and daybreak temperatures approaching 60 degrees.
But as the Labor Day weekend gets started, our general wind flow will begin to turn more from the southeast, which will bring winds from the warm Atlantic Ocean into Virginia and the Carolinas.
The weather in central Virginia still looks dry through Sunday, but the humidity will begin to creep up again during Saturday. This leads to a scattering of showers in the forecast from Labor Day through the middle of next week.
Afternoon temperatures will remain consistently in the mid to upper 80s, but by the weekend, most of the morning low temperatures will be hovering closer to the 70-degree mark.
Those southeast winds will keep the Carolina beaches largely dry this weekend, although a few scattered showers may pop up along toward Myrtle Beach. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 80s with lows in the 70s.
But if you are traveling west toward Virginia’s southern Blue Ridge or into the North Carolina mountains, showers are much more likely this weekend. That southeast wind pushes upward into the mountains and will bring a few periods of showers on Sunday and Labor Day. If you are planning to do some mountain hiking this weekend, Saturday is probably going to be the day to do it.
Fall preview
Wednesday marks the first day of meteorological fall. It is the three month period between the three hottest calendar months of the year and the three coldest calendar months of the year. This version of the seasons simplifies weather records, as the astronomical seasons do not start on the same days every year.
Over the last 50 years, the average fall temperature in Richmond has risen about 2 degrees, with the last 4 falls being consistently warm. Each year between 2018-21 has had an average temperature of 62.1 or 62.2 degrees.
Going deeper into the weather records, the most recent 30-year average fall temperature in Richmond is 60.6 degrees, which is the highest since daily records began in the 1890s. The trend of warming temperatures in the fall continues to rise, which may sound nice, but it also means mosquitoes and ragweed are lasting longer into the season as well.
So there’s no rush to get out the jackets just yet, and the warm apple cider can probably wait a little longer too.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
