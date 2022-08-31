Low humidity and no rain through Friday

The lower humidity air that filtered into Virginia on Wednesday will stay with us for a couple of days, making for more pleasant evenings and daybreak temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

But as the Labor Day weekend gets started, our general wind flow will begin to turn more from the southeast, which will bring winds from the warm Atlantic Ocean into Virginia and the Carolinas.

The weather in central Virginia still looks dry through Sunday, but the humidity will begin to creep up again during Saturday. This leads to a scattering of showers in the forecast from Labor Day through the middle of next week.

Afternoon temperatures will remain consistently in the mid to upper 80s, but by the weekend, most of the morning low temperatures will be hovering closer to the 70-degree mark.

Those southeast winds will keep the Carolina beaches largely dry this weekend, although a few scattered showers may pop up along toward Myrtle Beach. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

But if you are traveling west toward Virginia’s southern Blue Ridge or into the North Carolina mountains, showers are much more likely this weekend. That southeast wind pushes upward into the mountains and will bring a few periods of showers on Sunday and Labor Day. If you are planning to do some mountain hiking this weekend, Saturday is probably going to be the day to do it.

Fall preview

Wednesday marks the first day of meteorological fall. It is the three month period between the three hottest calendar months of the year and the three coldest calendar months of the year. This version of the seasons simplifies weather records, as the astronomical seasons do not start on the same days every year.

Over the last 50 years, the average fall temperature in Richmond has risen about 2 degrees, with the last 4 falls being consistently warm. Each year between 2018-21 has had an average temperature of 62.1 or 62.2 degrees.

Going deeper into the weather records, the most recent 30-year average fall temperature in Richmond is 60.6 degrees, which is the highest since daily records began in the 1890s. The trend of warming temperatures in the fall continues to rise, which may sound nice, but it also means mosquitoes and ragweed are lasting longer into the season as well.