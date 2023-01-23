Lunar new year and its surprising relation to Easter

Last weekend was the start of the lunar new year, which you may have also heard about as the Chinese New Year.
The lunar calendar is based on the phases of the moon rather than Earth’s position around the sun, and it is the calendar used in many older cultures. Lunar new year begins on the day following the second new moon after the winter solstice.
In the most recent example, the winter solstice was on Dec. 21, 2022. The first new moon after that date was on Dec. 23. The following new moon was on Jan. 21, marking the lunar new year.
This image based on data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft shows the face of the Moon we see from Earth.
NASA / GSFC / Arizona State University
The lunar cycle, or the time between one full moon to the next, is 29.5 days. And because that is not precisely the same length as a month in the
Gregorian calendar we use today, the lunar new year does not start on the same date every year. The next lunar new year will begin on Feb. 10, 2024.
As an aside, the date of the Chinese New Year may be a day off from the lunar new year. The time of the new moon is known to the precise minute, but different time zones across the world can mean that the same event is celebrated in one part of the world on a Saturday and another part of the world on a Sunday, even if it is occurring at the same time. For example, the most recent new moon was at 3:53 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, which was 4:53 a.m. Sunday in Beijing.
Lunar cycles also define cultural events in the Christian calendar. In the Western Church, Easter Sunday is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.
The equinox usually falls on March 20. So this year, Easter is celebrated on April 9. In 2024, it will be even earlier — March 31.
But in the Eastern Church, Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon following Passover. And this takes us back to the Hebrew calendar, which also depends on lunar cycles.
Similar to the Chinese New Year, the Hebrew months are based on lunar cycles rather than Earth’s orbital position around the sun.
Passover begins on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan. This year, that starts at sunset on April 5 and continues through nightfall on April 13.
As a result, Easter this year in the Eastern Church will be celebrated on April 16. Next year, it will be even later — May 5.
Richmond is still waiting for its first measurable snow of the season, and there are no obvious signs it is coming in the next couple of weeks.
This next storm to impact central Virginia will bring rain for several hours on Wednesday. Afterward, temperatures will hover near or below normal through the coming weekend, and the chance for any additional precipitation will be low through that time.
The following week (Monday 1/30 through Sunday 2/5), three smaller systems are poised to bring some light to moderate precipitation to metro Richmond, but none is pointing to snow.
Of those systems, there is some potential for snow in the last of the three systems on Sunday, but at nearly two weeks away, track and timing of systems is just not good enough to make any promises.
For now, just be ready for more rain.
Virginia localities with the most emergency shelters per capita
Localities with the most emergency shelters in Virginia
As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.
Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become
five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.
The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association,
understanding your climate risk, or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.
Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters,
emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties, cities and towns with the most emergency shelters in Virginia. Localities are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#50. New Kent County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.6 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,849,656 people (1,992,854 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Botetourt County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.8 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,993,504 people (3,016,601 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Albemarle County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.9 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,942,564 people (9,965,414 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 8
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Sussex County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.4 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,557,290 people (1,047,479 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Lancaster County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.5 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,522,114 people (1,039,434 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
David Broad // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Winchester city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.4 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,698,666 people (2,734,442 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 5
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
APK // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Petersburg city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.1 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,321,752 people (3,429,815 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Fauquier County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.4 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,258,008 people (7,428,439 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 8
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Culpeper County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,378,601 people (5,399,052 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Russell County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,805,140 people (2,801,989 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Cumberland County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.0 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,496,256 people (1,014,883 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Staunton city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.5 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,971,386 people (2,782,124 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Caroline County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,897,985 people (3,363,227 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Orange County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.3 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,163,420 people (4,018,943 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 7
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Richmond County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.7 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,550,169 people (1,028,196 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
David Broad // Wikimedia Commons
#35. James City County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.7 (27 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,794,089 people (9,167,899 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 8
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Lee County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.6 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,637,225 people (2,841,101 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
pfly // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Fredericksburg city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.7 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,960,606 people (3,352,199 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Brunswick County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.4 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,428,733 people (1,994,066 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Louisa County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.7 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,184,193 people (4,896,082 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Amelia County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.8 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,711,846 people (1,680,506 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Floyd County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.6 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,503,592 people (2,097,918 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Rockbridge County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.7 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,974,597 people (3,167,063 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Rappahannock County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.5 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,787,081 people (1,020,244 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Craig County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.7 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,107,998 people (693,267 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Clarke County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.7 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,594,255 people (2,149,150 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Montgomery County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.3 (41 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,118,904 people (14,019,225 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 11
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Buckingham County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.6 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,566,997 people (2,283,597 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Wythe County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.3 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,703,757 people (4,168,074 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Charlottesville city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.9 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,622,351 people (6,813,577 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1
Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Buchanan County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.7 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,887,887 people (3,069,138 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Madison County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.7 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,449,479 people (1,984,058 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Greene County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.2 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,600,967 people (2,974,801 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Pulaski County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.3 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,482,645 people (5,247,533 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Fluvanna County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.3 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,568,469 people (3,944,850 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1
Ealanghorne // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Buena Vista city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.1 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,827,538 people (1,052,373 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Gloucester County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.8 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,743,985 people (6,846,694 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 6
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Carmenshields // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Giles County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.7 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,725,018 people (3,139,062 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Norton city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.1 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,861,769 people (697,131 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Patrick County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.6 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,842,512 people (3,504,386 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Northumberland County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.5 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,339,072 people (2,433,570 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Carroll County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.8 (18 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,075,624 people (6,137,854 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lexington city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.3 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,930,259 people (2,035,278 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Grayson County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.3 (13 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,165,657 people (4,496,761 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Nelson County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.6 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,704,130 people (4,690,626 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Bland County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.6 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,367,283 people (2,094,798 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Galax city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 134.7 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,238,991 people (3,089,227 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Bath County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 141.4 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 49,778,482 people (2,112,101 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Covington city
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 174.9 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 60,293,230 people (3,446,361 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Highland County
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 179.5 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 64,593,585 people (1,439,791 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons