Lunar new year and its surprising relation to Easter

Next precipitation comes Wednesday, with several hours of soaking rain

Last weekend was the start of the lunar new year, which you may have also heard about as the Chinese New Year.

The lunar calendar is based on the phases of the moon rather than Earth’s position around the sun, and it is the calendar used in many older cultures. Lunar new year begins on the day following the second new moon after the winter solstice.

In the most recent example, the winter solstice was on Dec. 21, 2022. The first new moon after that date was on Dec. 23. The following new moon was on Jan. 21, marking the lunar new year.

Full Moon

This image based on data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft shows the face of the Moon we see from Earth.

The lunar cycle, or the time between one full moon to the next, is 29.5 days. And because that is not precisely the same length as a month in the Gregorian calendar we use today, the lunar new year does not start on the same date every year. The next lunar new year will begin on Feb. 10, 2024.

As an aside, the date of the Chinese New Year may be a day off from the lunar new year. The time of the new moon is known to the precise minute, but different time zones across the world can mean that the same event is celebrated in one part of the world on a Saturday and another part of the world on a Sunday, even if it is occurring at the same time. For example, the most recent new moon was at 3:53 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, which was 4:53 a.m. Sunday in Beijing.

Lunar cycles also define cultural events in the Christian calendar. In the Western Church, Easter Sunday is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

The equinox usually falls on March 20. So this year, Easter is celebrated on April 9. In 2024, it will be even earlier — March 31.

But in the Eastern Church, Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon following Passover. And this takes us back to the Hebrew calendar, which also depends on lunar cycles.

Similar to the Chinese New Year, the Hebrew months are based on lunar cycles rather than Earth’s orbital position around the sun.

Passover begins on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan. This year, that starts at sunset on April 5 and continues through nightfall on April 13.

As a result, Easter this year in the Eastern Church will be celebrated on April 16. Next year, it will be even later — May 5.

***

Extended Forecast - 2023-01-24

Richmond is still waiting for its first measurable snow of the season, and there are no obvious signs it is coming in the next couple of weeks.

This next storm to impact central Virginia will bring rain for several hours on Wednesday. Afterward, temperatures will hover near or below normal through the coming weekend, and the chance for any additional precipitation will be low through that time.

The following week (Monday 1/30 through Sunday 2/5), three smaller systems are poised to bring some light to moderate precipitation to metro Richmond, but none is pointing to snow.

Of those systems, there is some potential for snow in the last of the three systems on Sunday, but at nearly two weeks away, track and timing of systems is just not good enough to make any promises.

For now, just be ready for more rain.

