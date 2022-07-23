Managing and defeating extreme heat in Virginia

As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.

Meteorologically, it is easy to recognize the weather patterns that lead to extreme heat. In the case for Europe last week, the air beneath a massive heat dome had its origins in the Sahara Desert. Last year in the Pacific Northwest, dry ground, a heat dome, and an east wind down the Cascade Mountains produced previously unheard of heat.

There are the patterns that produced extreme heat in the past, but the extra nudge from the background planetary warming signal takes the record highs to levels unseen.

There is a mood of doomism that has started to develop, but it is important to remember that Earth is not going to turn into a hot house like its sister planet, Venus.

The Greenland ice sheet will not disappear in the next 30 years. Richmond will not have oceanfront property by 2100.

But the warming planet is a problem that will need to be managed for a very long time, probably for generations. While no one can solve it by themselves, there are things individuals can do. And they don’t necessarily cost a lot of money.

We spoke with Jeremy Hoffman, the David and Jane Cohn Scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, and he emphasized that simply talking about the issue helps. Bringing it into a more regular part of a conversation, while challenging, will gradually bring down the polarizing rhetoric about the topic.

Two other tangible actions came to mind immediately — travel and diet.

The first one will probably not surprise you.

Hoffman begins, “The number one source of carbon emissions into the atmosphere from the average Virginian is their driving habits.”

Over the most recent decades, we have designed cities and communities around automobiles, so there are challenges to working around that structure.

But biking, walking, or taking public transportation where available all help.

“Right now, GRTC is free. If we are concerned about gas prices, this is a great time to start thinking about how we can change up our transportation patterns.”

The other is food. Decreasing food waste is a good step. But thinking about what you eat is also important. Buying produce and other products that are local and seasonal also helps.

Hoffman does not tell anyone to give up their hamburgers, but points out that raising cattle for food produces more greenhouse gases than any other type of agriculture.

Part of the reason, which you may have heard and giggled about, is because cows produce large amounts of methane as part of their digestive process. And methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Hoffman emphasizes the need to start somewhere, and that change does not come overnight.

“We can take one day a week to eat differently and travel differently, and that might start to resonate and create a positive feedback that allows other people to say, ‘Wow, I can do that too.’”

Planting trees and other native species helps at the local scale, especially those urban areas dominated by concrete and asphalt.

In an effort to lead by example, the Science Museum of Virginia is in the middle of a massive greening of their property to bring down the summer temperatures in front of their Broad Street entrance.

They are also working in their Scott’s Addition neighborhood, which is one of the city’s hottest, helping convert other paved locations into microparks, effectively changing unused small areas of concrete and pavement into green space.

Hoffman has played a large role in developing these microparks.

“Microparks serve as tiny air conditioners. They can work like tiny shamwows to soak up rain that falls on them, they can work as little air purifiers, as little tiny therapists, and as tiny economic boosters. By allowing people more space to get out and do something in a cool, green area, the more healthy our community becomes.”