Meet Sean Sublette, the RTD's newest meteorologist

It's good to be home.
Weather has been a fascination of mine since I was a boy growing up in South Richmond. I still have memories of going the old Big Star grocery store with my mom on Midlothian Turnpike and how busy the store became when there was snow in the forecast. Compared to more recent decades, the '70s were a relatively cold and snowy time in Richmond, and like many kids at the time, I spent countless winter hours looking out my bedroom window waiting for snow to fall while listening for school closings on the radio.
My teenage years in the '80s took me to Varina where the brutal cold of January 1985 still sticks in my head, scrambling around as the pipes burst in our house. Later that same year, a deluge from the tropics sent the James River to its second highest crest on record. I remember staring down in amazement at Dock Street as the phenomenal volume of water rushed downstream.
We had not traveled much growing up, aside from heading west to Halifax or Madison to see family, or to Kitty Hawk for the occasional beach vacation. When I left for Penn State to study meteorology in 1987, it seemed another world away. Shortly before leaving for college, local meteorologists Jim Duncan and John Bernier each took some time to pull back the broadcast meteorology curtain to give me an idea of what those jobs were like, but I thought a career in the National Weather Service was just as likely.
After graduation, I worked as a contractor at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, but I missed the day-to-day involvement of following the weather story. A friend told me about a job opening at the NBC station in Roanoke, and I started my television career there in the fall of 1995. I was happy to be back in Virginia, although I quickly realized how much different the weather was in the western part of the state versus Richmond. After eight years there, I moved to the ABC station in Lynchburg.
As the 2010s went on, I started paying more attention to the climate in addition to the weather. While not immediately obvious in the daily weather, the longer term data showed that the planet was warming. I understood the fundamentals of why, but I needed to understand how the scientific community came to that conclusion. So I made another change, taking a job at a science and communications organization in central New Jersey called Climate Central.
But Richmond has always tugged at me. Much of my extended family is here, and I am fortunate to have this opportunity to come home and talk about weather and climate with the people living and working here in central Virginia. I have benefited tremendously from those around me and those who have come before me, and I want to expand on the foundational work done at the Richmond Times-Dispatch by John Boyer, who crafted the role of meteorologist here. But I have been gone for a while, so I need to hear from you.
The last 30 years have taught me that the atmosphere does not easily give up its secrets, but my goal is to help us all be prepared for what's out there and manage it the best that we can. Thunderstorms, winter storms, and hurricanes all bring different risks to us in Virginia, but a little preparation can go a long way in being ready for the impacts of the short term weather. And in the longer term, we can also work to slow down and adapt to the impacts of our warming climate.
So let's talk about weather and climate in central Virginia and be ready for the changes ahead. Send me an email and let me know what you want to know more about, or contact me on social media. Whether it is complex idea like climate change, or how a specific storm will impact the commonwealth, we will keep working to understand our environment and so we can all be better prepared for what is coming next.
