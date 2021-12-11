Meet Sean Sublette, the RTD's newest meteorologist

After graduation, I worked as a contractor at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, but I missed the day-to-day involvement of following the weather story. A friend told me about a job opening at the NBC station in Roanoke, and I started my television career there in the fall of 1995. I was happy to be back in Virginia, although I quickly realized how much different the weather was in the western part of the state versus Richmond. After eight years there, I moved to the ABC station in Lynchburg.

As the 2010s went on, I started paying more attention to the climate in addition to the weather. While not immediately obvious in the daily weather, the longer term data showed that the planet was warming. I understood the fundamentals of why, but I needed to understand how the scientific community came to that conclusion. So I made another change, taking a job at a science and communications organization in central New Jersey called Climate Central.