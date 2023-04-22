Thunderstorms are moving into the Richmond region Saturday afternoon. Richmond Times-Dispatch Chief Meteorologist Sean Sublette with the updated forecast.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a massive tornado form in Oklahoma, Russian cosmonauts took a spacewalk to relocate a radiator unit on the ISS, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
AccuWeather's Reed Timmer is on the scene in Cole, Oklahoma as an extremely large tornado forms nearby.
Russian cosmonauts conducted a spacewalk while working with colleagues from both NASA and the ESA.
After thousands of hikers smashed flowers beneath their feet to see a famous 'superbloom' in recent years, a zipline now offers a way to view …
In Los Angeles, just ahead of the world premier or the very anticipated Barbie movie, fans can now visit the new “World of Barbie”, an immersi…
Did you wish to be a mermaid when you grew up? Now you can start your mermaid journey in New Zealand.
The largest ruby in the world to come to auction is expected to snatch over $30 million. Sotheby's previewed the world's largest ruby in Hong …
This video was captured in a carport in Asheville, North Carolina, where this man, one David Oppenheimer, was attempting to have a relaxing af…
Before humans ever step foot on an alien world, we first send robots to scope it out. Historically that’s meant sending devices like these, ca…
Falling water levels at Sau reservoir in the Catalonia region of Spain exposed the ruins of an 11th-century church in the usually submerged vi…
Crowds gathered in Australia to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse that one viewer said was probably 'the most exciting minute that we've had …
Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory of the University of California Los Angeles, have developed a humanoid size robot, the first of its kind, c…
French Harry Potter fans are rejoicing as a temporary exhibition opened on Friday to celebrate the world's most famous wizard and his universe.