Metro Richmond catching a break from Sunday's severe weather chance

Timing: notwithstanding some stray showers ahead of the main activity, the most likely time for storms approaching metro Richmond is somewhere in the mid- to late afternoon. At latest, it may hold off until early evening. By mid-to-late evening, the worst weather will be along the coast or pushing offshore as things clear up over the Piedmont.

Rain amounts: generally one-quarter to one-half inch, as much as 1 inch in spots. Flash flooding is generally not a concern due to the quick movement.

What you can do: bring in items from the yard that could easily blow over (or away) in high winds. Have a way to get watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service, especially if you're planning some time outside ahead of the storms.

If a threat develops for metro Richmond, we'll have more updates on richmond.com.

Friday evening forecast

Richmond is about to see its nicest weekend weather since November. But Sunday also has the potential to bring some of the nastiest storms in many months.