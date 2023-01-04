Mild and dry after unusual thunder and humidity

About a quarter-inch of rain fell in one hour Wednesday afternoon in central Virginia, and a couple of lightning strikes in Bon Air and Midlothian accompanied the rain as it pushed through.

Water vapor is one of the fuels for thunderstorm development, and the air over the last couple of days has been especially humid for this time of year. One way meteorologists measure humidity through the depth of the atmosphere is via a variable called precipitable water.

Imagine all the water vapor in a column of air directly overhead, then condense that water vapor into a liquid and funnel it into a rain gauge. The resulting amount of liquid is the precipitable water. Using data gathered from weather balloons launched twice a day at various locations across the country, meteorologists can calculate the precipitable water to get a better idea of how humid the air is through a deep level of the atmosphere.

Using the data from Wednesday morning, the precipitable water in central Virginia was about 1.2 inches, similar to an average day in the middle of the summer. That value was about three times higher than a typical early January value of 0.4 inches.

For perspective, over the course of a full year the value ranges from about 0.1 inches on a cold, dry winter day to about 2.5 inches when air from the deep tropics settles into Virginia.

Southwest winds extended more than 5 miles up into the atmosphere Wednesday, keeping the atmosphere especially humid for early January, but both the temperature and humidity levels will be more typical of the season by the weekend as the winds turn more from the northwest.

***

The weather pattern for the next week will be changeable. Several weak systems will drag clouds across Virginia, but none will produce much precipitation. Temperatures will not stray far from normal into the middle of next week, with afternoons in the 40s to lower 50s and mornings in the upper 20s to 30s.

Looking further toward the end of next week, there are signs of a more significant storm affecting Virginia toward the weekend (Jan. 13-14). Immediately before that storm approaches, some relatively colder air is expected to move in, so many of the elements necessary to produce snow in Virginia will be on the meteorological table. But it remains to be seen whether those elements align to produce significant snow.

Very early indications suggest the center of that upcoming storm will move from the Tennessee Valley to the Carolinas before tracking up the East Coast. That path is not ideal to get accumulating snow for Richmond, but with the system more than a week away, some pretty substantial changes to the storm’s origin, track, and intensity should still be expected.

While far too early to make promises or change any plans, snow lovers should still keep the end of next week in the back of their minds.