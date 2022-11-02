Mild and dry, but watching a big storm next week

Central Virginia still looks dry through the first half of the weekend, but a few questions have arisen about the second half. And there are much stronger signals that a large storm will move in from the Carolinas in the middle of next week, which gives Richmond its next good chance of a soaking rain.

No rain is forecast through Saturday in metro Richmond, but the storm that will impact the southern Rockies on Thursday will be just close enough on Sunday to interact with increasing southeast flow from the Atlantic Ocean. The end result will be a small chance of showers on Sunday.

Western parts of the state will have numerous showers Saturday and Sunday, as those same southeast winds push up the eastern side of the Appalachians, forming clouds and occasional showers. Some fog is also likely along the ridge top locations this weekend.

Once that system moves away Sunday night, the start of next week looks dry and mild. Increasingly, it appears that a large storm will approach the Southeast coast late Tuesday or Wednesday.

The storm will likely form this weekend just east of the Bahamas and drift northwest toward the Southeast coast. Given the current ocean water temperatures in the Atlantic, there is a chance the storm becomes tropical or subtropical.

A subtropical storm means that the storm has characteristics of a tropical and a non-tropical storm.

Non-tropical storms are the classic areas of low pressure we associate with soaking rains or snow storms and are also known as extratropical storms. These storms get their energy from the contrasting areas of cold and warm air, which circulate in an attempt to equalize the air temperature. This generally happens in the cooler latitudes away from the tropics.

Tropical cyclones, the generic term for tropical storms, hurricanes and typhoons, get their energy from warm ocean water. Warm water evaporates into the storm from the ocean, and when it moves upward in the sky, the water vapor cools, condenses and releases large amounts of heat into the atmosphere.

Over the last 20 years, the National Hurricane Center has begun giving names to subtropical storms along with tropical storms. So, do not be caught off guard if you check in early next week and hear about something called Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Real-world impacts, however, are usually not that different. With a large area of high pressure anchored off the New England coast next week, the difference in pressure between the high to our north and the low-pressure storm to our south will drive strong east winds in the coast of the Carolinas. Depending on the precise track, strong onshore winds and coastal flooding could expand northward into Virginia for the middle part of next week.