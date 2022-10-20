Milder for now, and a peek at the winter outlook

Warmer afternoons are ahead for Friday and Saturday, and the overall weather pattern looks dry through most of next week for central Virginia. The burst of chill earlier this week continues to retreat northward, and there are no signs of unseasonably cold weather returning until after Halloween.

However, there is one reasonably good chance for rain in the next seven days, and that comes Sunday. A storm will form along the North Carolina coast on Saturday and push northward near Virginia Beach on Sunday. While a full washout is not expected, be on the lookout for at least a few showers in metro Richmond on Sunday.

Once that threat moves north Sunday night, the mild and dry pattern returns, with temperatures near or above normal for most of next week. Afternoons will edge into the 70s, and the daybreak temperatures will be near 50.

There was a little snow in the West Virginia ski resorts this week, a reminder that winter is rapidly approaching. This is the time of year that winter outlooks come fast and furious from a number of forecasting outlets. These are great exercises in trying to decode trends and get a general idea of what to expect for the coldest time of the year, but they will usually be thin on details and actionable information.

Among these was the winter outlook released on Thursday from the meteorologists at the NOAA Climate Prediction Center. Like many other outlooks, this one heavily weighs the current conditions over the Pacific Ocean near the equator, fully known as the El Niño and Southern Oscillation.

This is the third consecutive year that the phenomenon is in its negative phase, which has been become known as La Niña, indicating that the water in the eastern half of the tropical Pacific is cooler than average (El Niño refers to the phase when the water is warmer than average).

The ocean and atmosphere are connected, especially so in this part of the world. As a result, the heat and water exchanged between the ocean and atmosphere have cascading impacts on the average flow of the jet stream winds during the winter.

Typically in a La Niña winter, a broad area of high pressure sits in the north Pacific, near the Gulf of Alaska. Downstream from that, steering winds move from northwest to southeast across western Canada and into the northern United States, bringing cold air southward more often than in an average year.

But the jet stream travels in waves, and it often turns back northward just west of the Appalachians in this configuration, meaning the nearby primary storm track also holds several hundred miles to the west. The result for Virginia is a winter that ends up warmer and drier than average.

That is not to say there will be no snow in Virginia and it will stay warm the entire winter, but when we look back at the winter as a whole, we probably will not remember it being especially cold or snowy.

But fear not snow lovers, there are motions and phases going on in the atmosphere on shorter times scales than La Niña. Fluctuations in the jet stream in the north Atlantic can allow shots of cold air into the eastern North America. Known as the North Atlantic Oscillation, it is related to the circular movement of air around the North Pole — the polar vortex. In its negative phase, the vortex circulation is weak, becomes more wavy, and allows cold air to move farther south. This increases the chance for large snow storms from the Middle Atlantic to the Northeast.