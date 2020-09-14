 Skip to main content
Monday Weatherline
Monday Weatherline

Teddy apt to go over open seas for now

A new depression in the eastern Atlantic Ocean was on the verge of becoming Tropical Storm Teddy late Sunday. It could get quite intense, but it likely travels over open seas for the foreseeable future. By late week, “Vicky” could also form west of Africa.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

