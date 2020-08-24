Monday Weatherline

Katrina’s wrath felt 15 years ago this week
This week marks 15 years since Hurricane Katrina. The storm formed in the Bahamas on Aug. 24, 2005. Winds peaked at 175 mph in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 28. It came ashore between Gulfport, Miss., and New Orleans the next day with up to 28 feet of storm surge.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
