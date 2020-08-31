Monday Weatherline

Saturday’s low of 78 degrees set record
Laura’s remnants may have spared Richmond, but the surrounding weather pattern allowed one record to fall. Saturday’s minimum temperature was 78 degrees at RIC airport, warmer than any Aug. 29 low by 4 degrees. Moreover, it was also our warmest low since 2016.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
