 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday Weatherline
0 comments

Monday Weatherline

Only $5 for 5 months

Saturday’s low of 78 degrees set record

Laura’s remnants may have spared Richmond, but the surrounding weather pattern allowed one record to fall. Saturday’s minimum temperature was 78 degrees at RIC airport, warmer than any Aug. 29 low by 4 degrees. Moreover, it was also our warmest low since 2016.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News