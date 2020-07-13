Monday Weatherline

Cold temperatures in July? It’s happened
Here are the cold facts about July’s record lows. Richmond twice dipped to 51 degrees: July 15, 1940, and July 2, 1965. Virginia’s lowest low was 31 at Burke’s Garden (elevation 3,068 feet) on July 16, 1926. That’s the state’s only reliable record of a July freeze.
