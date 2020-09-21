 Skip to main content
Monday Weatherline
Teddy sending swells up the East Coast

Hurricane Teddy will pass about 700 miles to our east as it whirls from Bermuda to Canada, but it’s sending huge swells up the Eastern Seaboard. Dangerous surf, rip currents, erosion and overwash threats continue today from the Outer Banks to Delmarva beaches.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

