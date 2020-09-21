Monday Weatherline

Return to homepage ×
Teddy sending swells up the East Coast
Hurricane Teddy will pass about 700 miles to our east as it whirls from Bermuda to Canada, but it’s sending huge swells up the Eastern Seaboard. Dangerous surf, rip currents, erosion and overwash threats continue today from the Outer Banks to Delmarva beaches.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
