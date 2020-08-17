Monday Weatherline

Regions including ours hit records in July
Last month tied 2016 for the planet’s second-highest July mean temperature in the industrial era, behind 2019, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Our region hit monthly records, as did the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and parts of Brazil.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
