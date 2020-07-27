Monday Weatherline

Reaching back in Va.’s rain records
Some of July’s record downpours hit 75 years ago. The highest one-day July rain total in Virginia was 8.8 inches in Virginia Beach on July 17, 1945. July 1945 was also Richmond’s rainiest month at 18.87 inches. Richmond’s wettest July day was in 1923, however.
