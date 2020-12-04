Monday's snow chance for Va. is still shaky. Here's what we'll watch for.

The weather pattern could be just cold and wet enough to eke out some wintry weather in parts of central Virginia on Monday, but there's good reason for snow fans to keep expectations guarded.
Our first plausible snowfall scenario of the 2020-21 season isn’t bursting out of the gate with a monster storm. But after a snow-starved winter of 2019-20 in this region, it’s doesn’t take much to get the weather world perking up.
Up until Thursday, the forecast for early next week looked high and dry and cold. But by Friday morning, more computer models suggested that a low sliding well off the Carolina coast on Monday could send just enough moisture up into a cold air mass to result in flakes or a rain-snow mix. That’s the simple version of the weather map.
But they didn't show much consistency with its location and timing. So the forecast is still in the "chance" realm.
The winds aloft at jet-stream level are a key to what happens at the surface. A few small disturbances sliding eastward across North America this weekend will merge into a larger counter-clockwise-spinning system over the Eastern Seaboard by Monday. There’s nothing too unusual or mysterious about that, but the difference between light rain, light snow, and dry weather in your backyard comes down to the very fine details of their interaction.
Compared with the soaking system on Friday night-Saturday morning, the next one looks a lot lighter. So even with favorably cold temperatures aloft and near the ground, there just may not be much moisture in the tank. The probability of a 1-inch snowfall anywhere east of the Blue Ridge is low but hard to ignore (getting it to stick is another matter). But the probability of exceeding 3 inches is almost nil for now.
The snowfall probabilities are looking better for southwestern Virginia, but that doesn’t guarantee a big snow-fest for our friends to the west either.
If any place stands a bankable chance of accumulating snow, it would be those western-facing, high-elevation spots that have seen their first snowfall or two already.
But it helps to get one system out of the region before we can start seeing how the next one takes shape, and we should have more clarity as the weekend goes on.
Snow fans should root for the low to inch closer to shore and slow down.
If all the ingredients can merge, there’s potential for several hours of the stick-to-grass-and-trees type of snow in the Piedmont. An early or late time of day could also tip the odds toward or against flakes.
Those rooting against flakes will want to keep that low fast and weak and distant.
If so, we're back to a partly cloudy and wintry cold day with highs in the 40s, with a novelty flurry or two.
A shifty early December snow chance is nothing new. There was a 1-to-6-inch snowfall across metro Richmond on Dec. 8-9 2017, and a hard-to-forget 10-to-14-inch storm exactly one year later.
This time, the question is still "if" rather than "how much."
Look for another update this weekend.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.