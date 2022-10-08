Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.

This was the third round of grant awards via the CFPF, which is funded by the state's involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

Initially, 27 applications received funding in this round of awards from DCR, but 32 other proposals, totaling $68 million, have been given a 60-day extension to provide more information in their applications.

Both rural and urban areas along Virginia's 7200 miles of shoreline received grants to manage sea level rise, from developing a flood alleviation strategy on the Eastern Shore to protecting Norfolk’s Riverside Memorial Cemetery from the advancing Elizabeth River.

But heavy rain inland is becoming more common as the climate warms, increasing the risk for flooding along creeks, streams, and rivers, especially in developed areas away from natural buffers.

With this in mind, grants were awarded to develop flood management strategies in Grayson and Tazewell counties in southwestern Virginia and to the planning commission that serves Lynchburg and four nearby counties.

Larger grants went directly to flood control infrastructure projects, including two grants totaling $500,000 to the western highlands city of Covington to improve flood control along the Jackson River, whose water ultimately flows eastward as the James River.

Petersburg received $2.8 million to alleviate recurring flooding in the Lakemont neighborhood between Petersburg National Battlefield and the Appomattox River.

And closer to the Kentucky state line, which was in the headlines repeatedly last summer from flash flooding, $2.2 million was awarded to Dickenson County. Their longer-term project involves restoring vegetated buffers and the natural floodplain along the riverbanks, decreasing the threat to people and property during flash flooding.

The project will reduce the risk in a 2-mile stretch of homes, businesses, and the Sandlick Elementary School, all of which sit along Sandlick Road, adjacent to the Russell Fork River.

It is a huge project. According to Chris Rakes, Dickenson County Building Official, “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting the demolitions and flood proofing to some of these area residents, businesses and the one elementary school.”

With 64 applications for funds in this round, DCR developed a scoring system to determine where the grants would be most beneficial. According to DCR Director Matthew Wells, "We were pleased to support Dickenson County's flood resilience project, which is grounded in data and focused on meaningful results, with a grant from the CFPF. Flooding impacts communities across Virginia, and this grant supports our commitment to promoting flood resilience in all parts of the commonwealth.”

By state law, the CFPF money comes from the proceeds returned to Virginia from the RGGI. Dominion Energy and other utilities pay into the multi-state RGGI to compensate for burning fossil fuels to generate electricity.

Until last June, Dominion passed along that cost (about $2.40 a month) to its customers, but the utility petitioned and was granted a change by the State Corporation Commission. According to Craig Carper at Dominion, “We suspended the RGGI charge in June based on the Governor’s commitment to withdraw from RGGI.”

However, Dominion has reserved the ability to reinstate it, pending what actually happens between the governor and the General Assembly.

RGGI has returned $452 million to the state since the beginning of 2021. About half of the RGGI money goes to the CFPF for projects like those above.

The other half is for energy efficiency programs for rural and urban parts of Virginia. Handled by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, they administer their share money via their Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency fund.