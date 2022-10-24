More clouds ahead, but no rain

Some cloudier periods will mix with the sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday across central Virginia, but the rain chances remain very low through this coming weekend.

A weak, disorganized system continues to hang just offshore, which will be responsible for occasionally sending clouds eastward into metro Richmond. But even when the clouds do roll in, they will be confined to a thin layer of the atmosphere, only about 1,000 to 2,000 feet deep. The air above that layer will be exceptionally dry, so even during the cloudier periods on Tuesday, no rain is expected.

The one caveat comes early on Tuesday morning, when there may be a few spots of very light mist or drizzle, but the chances for that will decrease as the daylight hours continue on Tuesday.

A weakening system crosses Virginia from the west on Wednesday, and while it could spawn a couple of small showers, most places will hardly even know it goes by. But once it does, some cooler and drier air moves in for both Thursday and Friday.

A strong cell of high pressure will take root across the northeastern quarter of the country on those days, and the clockwise circulation of wind around it will drive a cool breeze into Virginia on both days. Afternoons will be in the 60s with nights in the 40s. The sun will be out, but expect some afternoon gusts around near 20 mph on those afternoons.

The coming weekend appears to be an extension of that theme, with afternoons in the 60s and nights in the 40s. No rain is expected Saturday, but a new system will approach from the southwest on Sunday. For now, it looks too slow to bring any rain into Virginia on Sunday, allowing weekend activities to go on as planned.

Tropics

There have been some modest developments in the tropical Atlantic, which is not unheard of for this time of year. After all, it was this time 10 years ago when Hurricane Sandy emerged from the Caribbean and moved over the Bahamas.

A small area of low pressure is currently near Bermuda, but it is weak and not expected to strengthen dramatically as it moves northward. If it were to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days, it would be called Lisa.

The system poses no threat to Virginia, as the steering winds over the next several days will generally be from the south and west. The system will likely bring rain to coastal New England and the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday, but with the ocean water relatively cool that far away from the tropics, rapid strengthening would be unprecedented.