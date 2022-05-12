More clouds and showers, but a nice Sunday ahead

Clouds and nuisance showers will continue to dominate central Virginia weather through Friday and most of Saturday. Neither day will bring a consistent accumulating rain, but neither will have more than an hour or so of sunshine at the most.

The system responsible for the clouds and showers is the same one that brought the heavy rain and thunderstorms to Richmond one week ago. After stalling offshore and driving northeast winds back into Virginia and North Carolina, the system has taken on a brief drift westward into the Southeast.

After dominating Richmond’s weather pattern for more than a week, it will begin to accelerate northward, allowing a more traditional weather pattern for middle May to settle back into Virginia later next week. Normal highs are in the upper 70s. Normal lows are in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be the warmer day this weekend, with more sunshine and afternoon temperatures returning to the 80s. While not muggy by midsummer standards, you’ll probably notice an increase in humidity as the weekend wears on. As a result, a quick batch of showers or thunderstorms is expected on Sunday afternoon.

Another round of showers and thundershowers is likely on Monday afternoon, then drier and more seasonable air settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s.

Early season heat has largely stayed away from Virginia over the past couple of weeks, as the temperature has only been more than 10 degrees above normal once since the middle of April (91 degrees on April 24). However, there are signs that a legitimate warm spell will be coming toward the end of next week. More specifically, the early outlook for next weekend (May 21-22) and the few days that follow suggests afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s, if not low 90s. Record highs for this time of year are generally in the mid-90s.

Lunar eclipse update(tncms-asset)807d6c4f-3e73-5140-9e23-2797203c85cd[1](/tncms-asset)

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday are expected to clear during the early evening, so there is a better than 50-50 chance that the sky will be clear enough to see the eclipse Sunday night.

The best time to be on the lookout will be between 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.