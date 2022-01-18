More cold and potential snow ahead for Richmond before the weekend

Winter will increasingly become entrenched in Virginia, with two chances at wintry precipitation before the start of next week. Once the second system passes early in the weekend, a prolonged period of cold weather, meaning temperatures below normal, will settle in for the better part of another week.

Normal highs in Richmond are in the upper 40s, normal lows are in the upper 20s.

For the shorter term, enjoy Wednesday. With highs in the 50s, it may be the last day that warm for the rest of the month.

On Thursday, a cold front, or the leading edge of some much colder air, moves through and brings us some light rain during the day. Ordinarily, that would not be a cause for snow concerns, as precipitation usually finishes before a cold front fully crosses Richmond.