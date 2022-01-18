More cold and potential snow ahead for Richmond before the weekend

Winter will increasingly become entrenched in Virginia, with two chances at wintry precipitation before the start of next week. Once the second system passes early in the weekend, a prolonged period of cold weather, meaning temperatures below normal, will settle in for the better part of another week.
Normal highs in Richmond are in the upper 40s, normal lows are in the upper 20s.
For the shorter term, enjoy Wednesday. With highs in the 50s, it may be the last day that warm for the rest of the month.
On Thursday, a cold front, or the leading edge of some much colder air, moves through and brings us some light rain during the day. Ordinarily, that would not be a cause for snow concerns, as precipitation usually finishes before a cold front fully crosses Richmond.
But there are indications that a weak disturbance forms just to our south right after the front comes through, sending precipitation back into Virginia. The precise timing of the precipitation with the arrival of the sub-freezing air is critical, but this could spell around an inch of snow late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Keep that in the back of your mind for the evening rush hour Thursday. It’s not especially likely at this time, but it’s too early to discount the chance.
Of greater concern is a larger storm to start the weekend.
After a lull on Friday, and with much colder air entrenched over Virginia, another large storm system makes a run at us. Unlike the storm this past weekend, the center will almost certainly hold to the south of Richmond, closer to the coastline. This means it will be very difficult for the storm to produce solely rain for central Virginia.
The energy to help form this early weekend storm is still moving through the Canadian Rockies, and the ingredients need to come together just right to develop a deep snowstorm for Richmond. However, even an imperfect storm could put down a more modest accumulating snow for central Virginia from Friday night into Saturday.
Prolonged cold will then settle in for at least a week. This will be the first truly prolonged period of winter cold we have had this winter, as highs next week will average in the 30s, with lows next week (Sunday the 23rd to Saturday the 29th) averaging in the teens to around 20.
Get set. It's going to feel like winter again.
