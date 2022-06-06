More humid Tuesday with spotty showers ahead

The stretch of sunny days with low humidity comes to an end on Tuesday.

A weakening disturbance approaches Richmond and turns the winds more from the south, driving in moisture from the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, and sending the humidity higher for the next couple of days.

With that comes more clouds and a small chance of showers in the afternoon on Tuesday. The core of the showers and thunderstorms will hold in the western part of the state and weaken as they move eastward toward the Chesapeake Bay. A few may survive to bring a brief shower to metro Richmond, but will be few and far between.

A series of weak disturbances will push across the state over the next few days, but the best two chances to get rain will come on Wednesday and again late Friday or early Saturday. During that time, humidity will be more typical of early June, and there will be lots of clouds mixing with the sunshine as afternoon temperatures continue in the 80s.

This also means the cooler nights will be done for a while. Both Saturday and Sunday nights dropped into the 50s, but it will probably be the latter part of the weekend or early next week before nights get that cool again.

However, the heat will not be stifling over the next few days, as there are no widespread 90s on the horizon. There are encouraging signs that a relatively cooler and less humid surge of air drifts back into Virginia for the second half of this coming weekend and into early next week, which would keep temperatures close to normal, or even a little below normal.

Tropics Review

As expected, Tropical Storm Alex brought flooding rains to southern Florida, right before being classified as a tropical storm. Rainfall amounts between 7 to 10 inches were common from West Palm Beach to Miami, and westward across the Everglades to Fort Myers and Naples. Highest amounts were in central Miami and Coral Gables, where 12-13 inches of rain fell.

It is a good reminder that storms originating in the tropics can produce phenomenal amounts of rain, even if a storm’s wind speed is not strong enough to classify it as a tropical storm. A storm only gets a name once the sustained winds reach 39 mph; there is no rainfall intensity classification that leads to a tropical system getting a name.

Alex will continue into the central Atlantic on Tuesday, with no further threat to the United States, and there are no other threats from the tropics in the near future. But when the time comes, the next storm on the list will be Bonnie.