More rain from Ian to close this weekend

Rain will continue through most of Friday night across metro Richmond, with a marginal, but significant chance of smaller, more localized intense squalls passing through.

Gusty breezes, upward of 25 mph, will continue through the night as the center of Ian pushes northward across western North Carolina and western Virginia. But the core of the storm made landfall at the South Carolina coast on Friday afternoon, so the winds near the center of the storm will weaken dramatically as the night progresses.

Ian’s circulation will collapse further during this weekend, but it takes a long time for all of the moisture from a storm of that size to settle out. Once the more consistent rain in Richmond comes to a close early on Saturday morning, most of Saturday will be dry with a few peeks of sun here or there.

With an occasional breeze turning from the south, afternoon temperatures will reach into the 70s. So for much of the time, Saturday will actually be a relatively nice fall day.

As Ian’s leftover circulation drifts eastward, it will bring a final round of rain on Sunday to central Virginia, but this rain will not be as consistent as what moved across metro Richmond on Friday afternoon, only adding a few tenths of an inch to the totals from Friday.

Admittedly, some drier air worked southward into central Virginia on Friday, cutting back on the scope of rainfall, and leaving southwestern Virginia and Hampton Roads with the heaviest rainfall statewide. This easing of the rain totals will go a long way in backing away from the threat of river flooding in central Virginia early next week.

Total rainfall across metro Richmond once the Sunday rainfall ends will be along the lines of 1-2 inches, rather than the 3-5 inches that we were concerned about earlier in the week. Considering that some of Richmond’s worst flooding has been associated with tropical systems, we are fortunate to have missed the worst impacts. Florida and South Carolina have not been as lucky.

Monday and Tuesday remain fairly cloudy with an occasional chilly wind from the northeast, but with only a few nuisance showers around. Afternoon temperatures will stall in the lower 60s both days as a result. A more seasonable period follows from Wednesday through Friday with more sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the 70s, and daybreak temperatures near 50.

Looking farther upstream for next weekend’s weather, we see a large mass of much cooler air starting to build in the Alaskan Arctic. That air will flow southeastward out of Canada and into the upper Midwest, finally arriving in Virginia for the weekend of October 8-9. It looks to bring the coolest air so far this season, with sunshine and highs in the 60s. It is probably still too early to be talking about a frost or a freeze, but lows Saturday or Sunday night next weekend may start inching toward the lower 40s.