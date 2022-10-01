More than 72,000 customers without power in Virginia; more than 42,000 in Hampton Roads

The remnants of Hurricane Ian swept into Virginia on Friday night and early Saturday knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. More than 72,000 customers of the state's three largest power providers were without power as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

Dominion Energy reported 42,182 customers without power in Virginia, with the majority of those in Hampton Roads: 10,047 in Norfolk; 7,504 in Virginia Beach; 4,654 in Newport News.

Only 1,393 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond/Tri-Cities area were without power: 881 in Chesterfield County.

Appalachian Power, which serves more than 538,893 customers in Virginia, reported 29,811 customers without power in state. The largest outages were 4,273 in Patrick County; 3,558 in Carroll County; and 2,711 in Campbell County.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported minimal outages with 956 of its 173,135 members affected. Madison County had 630 of those. REC serves a region of central Virginia stretching from the Middle Peninsula up to the Winchester area.