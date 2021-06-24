There's a good chance that your friends west of the Mississippi River have already experienced hotter weather than we have in Virginia so far this year – or will soon.

That western heat will approach dangerous levels in some unusual places in the coming days.

A heat wave headed for the Pacific Northwest is projected to be one of the worst ever experienced there.

Seattle and Portland, where 70s are the norm for late June and air conditioning is far from universal, will face 100-degree-plus conditions this weekend into early next week. Sunday's forecast of 109 in Portland would eclipse an all-time high by 2 degrees.

Interior locales like Spokane are expected to top 110. That's equivalent to a state record for Virginia not seen since 1954 – and extreme even as a value for our heat index.

Now for some perspective before we go too far down the road of dry heat versus humidity.

Just as snow has very different consequences between Columbus, Ohio, and Columbus, Ga., some places are more or less accustomed to 100s. And those that are can still only take so much.

Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento routinely soar to triple digits. Even for those cities, it's been unusually hot for June (118, 116 and 109, respectively).

In a direct sense, heat waves come from stalled areas of high pressure that cause air to sink, dry and warm up beneath a clockwise flow. But the major drought parching the west is reinforcing the warmth. The lack of moisture, excess heat and worrisome wildfire season are now intertwined threats, all likely worsened as a result of climate change.

***

Virginia has bounced between toasty, muggy and comfortably mild conditions over the past month, but the thermometer hasn't gone particularly high. The hottest day at Richmond International Airport was June 21 when it hit 96 degrees.

That's a typical peak reading for us to have by this point in a year.

On the accompanying map, yellow dots represent weather stations that have matched Richmond's level of heat so far this summer (heat index is a more complicated matter, and not taken into account here).

The sea of orange dots show where the hottest day has exceeded 96 degrees.

And red dots show places that have been hotter than anything Richmond has experienced in living memory: 106 or above. Richmond hit 105 in 1977 and 2010, though our all-time high was 107 in 1918.

It's not just blazing over the desert southwest: the recent high of 106 in Bismarck, N.D. was their highest reading since 2007. And Salt Lake City just tied their all-time record of 107.

Save for the mild California coastline and high elevations of the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Rockies, most parts of the west have been scorching by our standards and also by their own standards.

As of June 24, 51 sites tied or broke their all-time record highs according to a preliminary count by the National Centers for Environmental Information. There have also been 108 all-time lows this year, mostly from a deep freeze in the southern Plains during February. But daily heat records still outnumber cold records in 2021 and elsewhere in recent decades.

***

Heat has been less persistent or unusual in the eastern and southern parts of the nation, though New England has been trending above normal over the past month with some runs well into the 90s.

By this time next week, this map is likely to show more oranges and reds in the northwest.

Above-normal temperatures are likely to persist in that region into early July according to the NWS. Extra heat is also projected for the Northeast, while cooler than average conditions prevail over much of the South.

Virginia will wind up somewhere between those trends for now, with a seasonably hot temperature pattern of nighttime 70s and daytime 90s from next week into Independence Day. Extreme or exceptional heat is not yet in our local forecast.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.