Much warmer days ahead; minimal threat of rain for Folk Festival this weekend

Tuesday was the 7th consecutive day with a high temperature below 75 degrees, the longest stretch of such days in Richmond since the second week in May. But as chilly as it has been over the past several days, it’s been chillier this time of year.

The average high temperature over the past 5 days has been 62.6 degrees. Examining Richmond’s climate records during the 14-day period between the last week of September and the first week of October, this has been the 10th coldest 5-day stretch during that 2-week window.

The coldest happened in 1984, when rain fell for 5 consecutive days between September 27 and October 1, and the average high temperature on those days was 59.0 degrees.

The weather situation was similar that year, as cool dry air had just settled in to Virginia from the north. An advancing tropical system, Tropical Storm Isidore, was moving north from Florida, and began to spill its rain into the cool, dry air already parked over Virginia.

Isidore was nowhere near the storm Ian was, although it did bring heavy rain to the immediate Atlantic coast from southeast Florida to the southern Outer Banks of North Carolina. But the center never reached as far north as Virginia, meaning the warmer air stayed away, and we remained chilly until it pushed offshore into the open Atlantic.

The transition out of the current Ian-dominated weather pattern in Virginia will begin to take shape on Wednesday. Clouds gradually yield to more sun, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 60s during the afternoon, then warmer air floods into the state for a couple of days on Thursday and Friday. As afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 70s, it will be the first time warmer than normal in a week.

For the Richmond Folk Festival this weekend, the threat of rain is minimal. Warm breezes keep temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday, but sharply cooler air returns for Saturday and Sunday. Even with sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s both days. Jackets are also a good idea Friday and Saturday nights, with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Specifically, Saturday night will be the coldest night of the next week, with low temperatures around 40 degrees. Areas away from the warmer urban centers of central Virginia will edge into the upper 30s before dawn on Sunday, which means a few patches of thin frost are possible in those areas, but a legitimate freeze is not expected.

A return to normalcy comes next week, as highs will more regularly be in the lower to middle 70s. The drying out that begins Wednesday will be the start of another extended dry period, as the chance of rain remains very low until the latter half of next week.